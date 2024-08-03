Justin Timberlake's Driver's License Suspended After Not-Guilty Plea, Lawyer Scolded by Judge

AceShowbiz - Justin Timberlake pleaded not guilty on Friday, August 2 to charges related to his DWI arrest on Long Island in June. Appearing virtually from Belgium, Timberlake entered the plea while his Tennessee driver's license was suspended in New York.

During the hearing, Judge Carl Irace admonished Timberlake's attorney, Edward Burke, for making "irresponsible" comments publicly about the case. Burke had previously claimed that Timberlake was not intoxicated and should not have been arrested.

"It comes off as an attempt to poison the case before it even begins," Irace said. He threatened to issue a gag order if Burke continued to make such statements.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for August 9, with a more significant hearing set for September 13. Timberlake may be required to attend that hearing, which coincides with a break in his world tour.

In a separate development, the judge ruled that Timberlake's driving privileges in New York have been suspended. The suspension likely will last for six months.

The arrest stems from a traffic stop in Sag Harbor in June, where police alleged that Timberlake ran a stop sign, veered out of his lane, and showed signs of intoxication, including bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and an odor of alcohol. He refused a breathalyzer test.

Burke maintained his innocence, saying, "Justin Timberlake was not intoxicated" and accused the cop of making "very significant errors" in the singer's arrest. However, prosecutors have dismissed the latter claim as a "ministerial error."