Kate Middleton Almost Rejected Princess of Wales Title Due to This Reason

AceShowbiz - Kate Middleton, adored by many as the Princess of Wales, once pondered not accepting the title that closely links her to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. According to royal expert Robert Jobson's new book, "Catherine, The Princess of Wales: A Biography of the Future Queen", this significant decision weighed heavily on Kate due to the constant comparisons to Diana.

When King Charles III ascended to the throne in 2022, he passed his Duke of Cornwall and Prince of Wales titles to his eldest son, Prince William, thus making Kate the Duchess of Cornwall and Princess of Wales. Despite having the option to not use the Wales title publicly, similar to Queen Consort Camilla after her marriage to Charles in 2005, Kate eventually chose to embrace it.

Jobson notes that Kate's hesitance stemmed from the inevitable and intense comparisons to Diana, whose untimely death in 1997 provoked immense public grief. "Kate found all such talk stressful. It got to the point where she felt she might follow Camilla in refusing - when the time came - to be known as HRH Princess of Wales," Jobson writes.

Kate's consideration of declining the title wasn't just a personal preference but also a response to the royal household's discussions. Even her engagement to Prince William in 2010 brought up the pressure of filling Diana's shoes. However, William made it clear during their engagement interview that Kate should carve her own future. "No one is trying to fill my mother's shoes," he stated. "It's about making your own future and your own destiny, and Kate will do a very good job at that."

By 2022, enough time had passed, and Kate had established herself on the world stage, which made Diana's title more palatable. With the support of her husband and respect for King Charles, Kate accepted her new role gracefully. King Charles, in his first speech as monarch, introduced the couple by their new titles, expressing confidence that they would "inspire and lead our national conversations."

The public and royal experts alike have recognized Kate for her qualities of stability, strength, and grace. Paul Burrell, Diana's former butler, even mentioned that Diana would have admired Kate, noting, "The country adores her."

In embracing the title, Kate has often paid homage to Diana. In a poignant moment during a 2023 walkabout in Wales, she spoke about the honor of wearing Diana's engagement ring and expressed how much Diana is missed by their family every day.

Thus, Kate Middleton, while initially intimidated by the profound legacy of Diana, has gracefully stepped into the role of Princess of Wales, forging her path while honoring the memory of the beloved "People's Princess."