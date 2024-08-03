Cardi B Demands Child Support From Offset Amid Divorce and Pregnancy

AceShowbiz - Cardi B has initiated divorce proceedings against her husband, Offset, and subsequently announced her pregnancy. Court documents reveal that she is seeking child support and primary custody of their future child, as well as their son Wave and daughter Kulture. This also marks her confirmation on the paternity of her third child.

Cardi B has also checked irreconcilable differences as the reason for the filing, suggesting she has no hope for a reconciliation with Offset.

Insiders told Page Six that rumors of Offset's infidelity were a breaking point for Cardi B, who filed divorce papers on July 31. The source claimed that the couple has been "growing apart" for some time and that this decision was not made overnight.

Despite their past reconciliation, Cardi B is now focused on moving on. She wishes Offset well and wants to avoid any drama. Her primary goal is to secure primary custody of their children.

The divorce filing comes after Offset was seen with a pregnant woman later identified as Pretty Redz. Both Offset denied cheating allegations, insisting his run-in with the woman was just coincidence. Redz also dismissed the rumors, stating that she was with her brother and sister-in-law at the time.

Besides dealing with divorce and infidelity rumors, Offset is reportedly facing a trouble with the IRS. He's hit with $1.6 million tax liens and rumored to have gambling addiction.



Cardi B and Offset have had a volatile relationship since their marriage in 2017. Cardi B previously dropped divorce proceedings in 2020 and declared herself single in 2023. However, the couple later reconciled. It remains to be seen how their relationship will evolve after this latest filing.