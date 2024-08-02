Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson's Sister Pumpkin Files for Divorce From Husband

AceShowbiz - Lauryn Shannon, affectionately known as "Pumpkin," has officially filed for divorce from her husband Josh Efird. According to court documents filed in Wilkinson County, Georgia, and obtained by multiple sources, their marriage is described as "irretrievably broken."

Lauryn, 24, and Josh, 28, share four children: Ella (6), Bentley (3), and 2-year-old twins Sylus and Stella. Following their separation, the pair has agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of their kids.

The divorce settlement outlines several key agreements. They have both waived their right to child support and alimony due to their joint custodial relationship. The two will share expenses for their children's medical needs, extracurricular activities, and school necessities. Josh has been given 60 days to move out of the family home in Gordon, Georgia, leaving Lauryn responsible for the property and associated bills. Additionally, Lauryn will claim Bentley and Stella on her income tax returns, while Josh will claim Ella and Sylus.

The couple's relationship and subsequent split have been highlighted on the family's various reality shows, including "Mama June: Family Crisis." In a past social media post, Lauryn praised Josh as the "BEST father I've known," adding, "All my life I prayed god would send me someone I could have a family with and love forever and he sent me you." However, this once-loving relationship has now come to an end.

Lauryn's life has been a rollercoaster of emotions, especially given the recent loss of her sister Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell, who passed away after battling stage IV adrenal carcinoma. Lauryn has candidly shared her grief, admitting she's "still not okay" with the monumental loss.

Fans of the Shannon family have followed their journey from the early days of "Toddlers & Tiaras" and "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" to the myriad spinoffs featuring Mama June Shannon and her daughters.

Lauryn and Josh's union began with a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas in April 2018, though they were legally married in June of the same year. The family's ups and downs, including Lauryn's current divorce, have kept viewers engrossed in their dramatic, yet relatable, lives.

Despite the personal turmoil, Lauryn remains committed to her role as a mother. Her dedication to her children and ability to navigate difficult times with resilience continue to make her a compelling figure in reality television.