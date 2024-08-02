Mariah Carey to Mark 30th Anniversary of 'Merry Christmas' Album With New Holiday Tour

AceShowbiz - The Queen of Christmas is back, and she's ready to spread holiday cheer far and wide. Mariah Carey is hitting the road this winter with her "Mariah Carey's Christmas Time" tour, marking the 30th anniversary of her iconic "Merry Christmas" album.

The singer is set to celebrate the 30th anniversary of her legendary album this fall with a dazzling 20-city Christmas tour. The tour will kick off in Southern California on November 6 and wrap up in Brooklyn, New York, on December 17.

This Live Nation-produced spectacle promises to be Carey's "grandest holiday spectacle to date." The itinerary includes three inaugural shows in Southern California, starting at Highland's Yaamava Theater on November 6, including a massive show at the Hollywood Bowl on November 8, and winding down at Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs on November 13. The tour will culminate with three shows in the New York/New Jersey area from December 13 to December 17.

Tickets will be made available through a series of presales, starting with the Verizon presale on August 6. General sales open on August 9 at 10 a.m. local time via LiveNation.com. VIP packages, which include premium tickets, access to the pre-show VIP Lounge, and exclusive merchandise, can be purchased through Vipnation.com.

This year's tour follows the success of last year's "Merry Christmas One and All!" tour and promises a similar blend of timeless holiday classics and Mariah's chart-topping hits. From "All I Want for Christmas Is You" to fan favorites like "Hero" and "We Belong Together," the tour aims to offer a festive and unforgettable experience.

In addition to her Christmas tour, Mariah Carey will continue her "Celebration of Mimi" Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM. The residency, which celebrates her album "The Emancipation of Mimi," will resume in January and February 2025 after the festive tour wraps up.

With her unmatched ability to spread holiday cheer, Mariah Carey's 2024 Christmas tour promises to be the ultimate festive celebration, commemorating three decades of her iconic holiday music. Don't miss out on securing your tickets for what is sure to be an unforgettable experience!

Mariah will be visiting major cities such as Houston, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Nashville, Austin, Dallas, Boston, and more. Here's a look at some key dates: