Vanessa Morgan Gives Birth to Baby Girl, Jokingly Asks 'Hot' BF to Knock Her Up Again

AceShowbiz - Actress Vanessa Morgan, best known for her role in "Riverdale", has just expanded her family. The 32-year-old recently gave birth to her first child with boyfriend James Karnik, sharing the joyful moment with fans on social media.

On Thursday, August 1, Morgan unveiled the arrival of her second child, a baby girl, through a heartwarming TikTok video. The video features James Karnik, 33, confidently carrying their newborn out of the maternity ward. Vanessa captioned the clip, "The famous hot dad walk while leaving the hospital didn't disappoint" and jokingly added, "Ok fine, knock me up again."

This marks Vanessa's first child with Karnik, though she is already a mom to 3-year-old son, River, with her ex-husband Michael Kopech. The couple kept the pregnancy under wraps until early July, when Vanessa made a surprise announcement via Instagram. "So in love with this man, our family of 4 coming this month," she revealed, showing off her baby bump in a series of maternity photos.

In another Instagram post on July 7, they disclosed the baby's gender. "My GIRL🌸.. can't believe you're gonna be here any day now," Vanessa wrote. She continued, "River literally asks everyday is baby sister coming today!? He's so excited to be your big brother."

Karnik shared his excitement, posting an image of himself lifting Vanessa while placing his hand on her belly, captioning it, "Holdin BOTH my girls at the same time." Morgan's fans and friends, including former Riverdale costars, showered the couple with love and well-wishes.

Vanessa's first pregnancy experience came with advice and support from friends like Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, who gifted her baby clothes and shared C-section recovery tips. Reflecting on her journey, Vanessa shared, "They were just excited for me, and gave me beautiful, beautiful baby clothes for River. Kelly [Ripa] gave me some good advice for healing in that way."

While Vanessa has transitioned from her previous marriage to a new chapter with Karnik, she remains positive and forward-looking. "In the moment, it's so painful... You mourn the fantasy that you created," she said in an earlier interview. She added, "I think that's the beauty of life, that it doesn't always go as planned and it's the journey.”

Vanessa Morgan's fans are thrilled for her growing family and eagerly await more updates on her life and career. Congratulations to Vanessa, James, River, and their new baby girl!