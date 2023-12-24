 

Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Family Taking her Ashes to Disney World on Christmas

Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Family Taking her Ashes to Disney World on Christmas
Instagram
Celebrity

Rumor has it, the 'Here Comes Honey Boo Boo' family plan to go to the famed amusement resort for Christmas and bring the recently deceased member's ashes with them.

  • Dec 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell's family is said to be taking her ashes to Disney World. The reality star - who featured alongside her mom, Mama June Shannon, and younger sister Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, 18, on "Toddlers and Tiaras" and "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" - died aged just 29 last earlier this month following a battle with adrenal cancer and now insiders have claimed that her loved ones plan to take her remains on vacation with them to the Florida resort.

"Before Anna passed, they had all spoken about spending Christmas at Disney World in Orlando, Florida" and that "the family has a small urn holding some of Anna's ashes, and they're planning on bringing it with them to the rental house ... so they feel like she is there," sources explained to TMZ.

  Editors' Pick

Earlier this month, Mama June Shannon and sister Honey Boo Boo were seen amongst the mourners alongside sister Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, 23, at her funeral and the order of service listed Anna under her married name of Anna Marie Toney, after she tied the knot with Eldridge Toney earlier this year.

Just days earlier, Mama June took to social media to announce that despite giving "one hell of a fight", her daughter had passed away peacefully following a 10-month battle with the disease. She wrote on Instagram on Sunday, December 10 alongside a family photo, "With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us."

"She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM. She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months she passed away with her family around her like she won't and we will will be updating y'all with more information as we get it today."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Leighton Meester Would Be Happy to Return for 'Exmas' Sequel

Dolly Parton Would Have 'Worried Herself to Death' If She Had Kids
Related Posts
Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson to Live With BF While in College Due to Security Reasons

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson to Live With BF While in College Due to Security Reasons

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Frustrated by Her Child Star Image

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Frustrated by Her Child Star Image

Honey Boo Boo Flashes Big Smile as She Graduates From High School

Honey Boo Boo Flashes Big Smile as She Graduates From High School

Latest News
Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Family Taking her Ashes to Disney World on Christmas
  • Dec 24, 2023

Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Family Taking her Ashes to Disney World on Christmas

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady Pay Tribute to Late Dog in Separate Posts
  • Dec 24, 2023

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady Pay Tribute to Late Dog in Separate Posts

Matthew Perry 'Still Thinking About Taking Drugs' Despite Sobriety
  • Dec 24, 2023

Matthew Perry 'Still Thinking About Taking Drugs' Despite Sobriety

The Dixie Chicks' Founding Member Laura Lynch Killed in Car Crash
  • Dec 24, 2023

The Dixie Chicks' Founding Member Laura Lynch Killed in Car Crash

Dolly Parton Would Have 'Worried Herself to Death' If She Had Kids
  • Dec 24, 2023

Dolly Parton Would Have 'Worried Herself to Death' If She Had Kids

Aaron Carter's Sister Bobbie Jean Dies Suddenly at 41
  • Dec 24, 2023

Aaron Carter's Sister Bobbie Jean Dies Suddenly at 41

Most Read
The Real Person Behind Taylor Swift's Huge New Opal Ring That Leaves Her Gushing Is Revealed
Celebrity

The Real Person Behind Taylor Swift's Huge New Opal Ring That Leaves Her Gushing Is Revealed

Blueface Spoils Jaidyn Alexis With 4-Story House for Christmas While Feuding With Chrisean Rock

Blueface Spoils Jaidyn Alexis With 4-Story House for Christmas While Feuding With Chrisean Rock

Olivia Munn Makes Fun of Her Own Wardrobe Malfunction in Sizzling Dress

Olivia Munn Makes Fun of Her Own Wardrobe Malfunction in Sizzling Dress

Taylor Swift Responds to Fan's Mother-Daughter Memory at Her Concert

Taylor Swift Responds to Fan's Mother-Daughter Memory at Her Concert

Nick Cannon Gushes Over Baby Mama Alyssa Scott for Being 'Thoughtful Mother'

Nick Cannon Gushes Over Baby Mama Alyssa Scott for Being 'Thoughtful Mother'

Cassie Forced to Participate in 'Freak-Offs' in Exchange for Songs by Diddy, Her Friend Claims

Cassie Forced to Participate in 'Freak-Offs' in Exchange for Songs by Diddy, Her Friend Claims

Brad Pitt Reportedly Skips Girlfriend Ines De Ramon's 31st Birthday Party

Brad Pitt Reportedly Skips Girlfriend Ines De Ramon's 31st Birthday Party

Christian Keyes Reacts to Backlash After Claiming He's Sexually Harassed by Top Hollywood Figure

Christian Keyes Reacts to Backlash After Claiming He's Sexually Harassed by Top Hollywood Figure

Bre Tiesi Dubbed 'The One' Among Nick Cannon's Baby Mamas After PDA-Filled Christmas Photo

Bre Tiesi Dubbed 'The One' Among Nick Cannon's Baby Mamas After PDA-Filled Christmas Photo