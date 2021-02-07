Vanessa Morgan Introduces Baby Son River

WENN Celebrity

The 'Riverdale' actress has finally shared the first picture of her newborn baby boy, a week after she gave birth to her first child with estranged husband Michael Kopech.

AceShowbiz - Vanessa Morgan's son is called River.

The "Riverdale" star and her estranged husband Michael Kopech welcomed their baby into the world last month (Jan21) and she has now shared the first picture of their tot and confirmed his moniker.

"The most challenging, beautiful experience of my life," she wrote. "On January 29th, Michael & I Welcomed our beautiful baby boy River into the world. Words cannot describe this kind of love. We are enjoying this time home with him, being present, & giving him all the lovin in the world ... Becoming parents is the most rewarding gift in the entire world. Thank you God ... Isaiah 66:9."

Co-star Lili Reinhart gushed, "his aunts and uncles can't wait to meet him!!!!" Fellow actress Candice Patton similarly exclaimed, "Love to you both. So happy baby River is here!"

The actress announced her pregnancy back in July.

"I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January. It's almost like everything I thought mattered in this life has completely changed.. We're here for such a greater purpose and life is so precious," she announced back then.

She was initially reluctant to go public with the pregnancy. "Was debating keeping this part of my life hidden but I knew people would see pictures eventually with my belly & I wanted you guys to hear it from me," she explained. "I do want to keep this chapter of my life private but did want to be the first to share the news."

Days later, it's revealed that her husband Michael Kopech quietly filed for divorce in June, only six months after they tied the knot.