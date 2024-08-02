Megan Thee Stallion Surprised by Angel Reese During Set at Lollapalooza

Instagram Music

When entertaining her fans, Hotties, at the Grant Park in downtown Chicago, the 'Hiss' spitter also congratulates her 'WAP' collaborator, Cardi B, for her pregnancy.

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion has entertained her fans, famously known as Hotties, at Lollapalooza. When taking the stage at the music event, the "Girls on the Hood" raptress received a surprise from WNBA player Angel Reese.

On Thursday night, August 1, the 29-year-old female hip-hop artist hit the stage at the Grant Park in downtown Chicago. During her set, she was joined by Angel on the stage after the latter stepped on it without her knowing. The athlete excitedly ran towards her before the two shared a friendly hug.

During her set, Megan belted out a number of her songs. Among those was a 2020 track titled "WAP", which she created with fellow spitter Cardi B. While Cardi's part on the song was played in the background, Megan took her time to congratulate Cardi, who recently announced that she is pregnant with her third child. With a big smile on her face, Megan shouted, "Congratulations to Cardi!"

At the same music event, Megan also shared a few words in front of the packed audience. While speaking on the stage, she endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris. She said, "They was fake mad that I was popping it for Kamala and I don't think they heard what she said."

The "Hiss" rapper went on to state, "Kamala said she wants a ceasefire. Kamala said she supports woman's rights. Kamala said she's tired of these high a** gas prices," before exclaiming, "Hotties for Harris!"

Seemingly responding to criticisms for allegedly twerking at Kamala Harris rally in Atlanta days prior, Megan continued, "Tonight, I'm not giving y'all my lightest twerk. I'm giving y'all my hardest twerk in this motherf**king rain 'cause I want the Hotties to have a good motherf**king time," prompting the crowd to cheer.

For her performances, Megan opted to wear an all-pink outfit. She rocked a glittery bra top and a pair of matching undies. She completed the look with a matching crop outer that came with ruffle details on its two long sleeves. In addition, her long black hair was styled in curls and let loose.