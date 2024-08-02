Offset Faces Staggering $1.6 Million Tax Lien Amid Cardi B Divorce

Instagram Celebrity

The Migos rapper has a financial situation with a huge amount of tax liens totaling $1.6 million while his rapper wife Cardi B has filed for divorce for a second time.

AceShowbiz - It's a period of significant upheaval for rapper Offset, as he grapples with major financial and personal challenges. News broke recently that the artist is battling over a million dollars in tax debt while also navigating the complexities of divorce with fellow rapper Cardi B.

Offset has been hit with two federal tax liens, totaling a staggering $1.6 million. The first lien, amounting to $1,575,266.00, was issued in April, with a second one of $32,963 following in June. These substantial debts remain unpaid, adding another layer of difficulty to the rapper's current predicament.

The financial troubles coincide with a major shakeup in Offset's personal life. Cardi B, his spouse and fellow rap sensation, filed for divorce for the second time on July 31. Cardi, who is 31, is also seeking primary custody of their two children, five-year-old Kulture and two-year-old Wave.

Her representative confirmed the filing while insiders hint that the reason behind the split is deeper than the long-rumored infidelity. "They've grown apart. That's what drove her to this decision more than anything else," a source shared.

What's notable is that Cardi B is approaching the divorce with a sense of peace. The "WAP" artist aims to keep the separation amicable. "She has no ill will towards him. She's wishing him the best," an insider explained. This mature approach stands out, especially given the turbulent times the couple has been through.

Amidst this upheaval, Cardi B dropped another bombshell: she's expecting her third child with Offset. On the same day her divorce plans became public, she announced her pregnancy on Instagram, celebrating the new life she's bringing into the world despite her current challenges. "With every ending comes a new beginning!" she wrote, marking a poignant moment of hope and renewal in a period clouded with uncertainties.

The couple's dynamic has always been under intense scrutiny, with rumors of Offset's infidelity often making headlines. In July, Offset vehemently denied these allegations, stating, "People really need to do the research…I'm at a public place gambling at a casino with a married 8 month pregnant women wtf I look like being outside publicly cheating SMD!!!” Despite his denials, the duo's journey together seems to have reached a crossroads.

As Offset confronts his financial hurdles and the end of a significant chapter with Cardi B, both artists seem set to navigate the future with resilience and an eye towards new beginnings. It's a potent reminder that even amidst life's trials, there is room for growth and hope.