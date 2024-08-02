Channing Tatum Hosts Deadly Retreat in New 'Blink Twice' Trailer

MGM Movie

The second trailer for 'Blink Twice' unveils a twisted horror thriller from Zoe Kravitz's directorial debut, with a star-studded cast led by Channing Tatum and Naomi Ackie.

AceShowbiz - In an ominous twist on the stereotype, Channing Tatum portrays Slater King, a handsome billionaire who proves to be a certified creep in the upcoming horror thriller "Blink Twice". Under the helm of filmmaker Zoe Kravitz, this feature-length directorial debut follows the lives of Frida and Jess, two unsuspecting women invited to a dream vacation on Slater's private island.

As the ladies bask in the luxury of the island, strange and unsettling occurrences begin to unfold. Haley Joel Osment's ukulele-strumming intensifies the eeriness, while their memory falters. Amidst the paradise, a sinister game is being played, putting their very lives at stake.

When tech billionaire Slater King (Channing Tatum) meets cocktail waitress Frida (Naomi Ackie) at his fundraising gala, sparks fly. He invites her to join him and his friends on a dream vacation on his private island. It's paradise. Wild nights blend into sun soaked days and everyone's having a great time. No one wants this trip to end, but as strange things start to happen, Frida begins to question her reality. There is something wrong with this place. She'll have to uncover the truth if she wants to make it out of this party alive.

This still looks a lot like "Don't Worry Darling" and/or "Spiderhead", set on a very fancy island where lots of weird, creepy, unsettling s**t starts to go down. Clearly they're all drugged. But why? What else is going on? Only one way to find out - let's go to the island as well.

Joining Tatum and Ackie is a powerhouse cast including Christian Slater, Simon Rex, Adria Arjona, Kyle MacLachlan, Geena Davis and Alia Shawkat. Kravitz's talent as a director is evident in her ability to assemble such a stellar lineup.

Previously titled "Pussy Island", "Blink Twice" promises to deliver horror when it hits screens on August 23. The trailer teases a twisted game with chilling implications, exploring the sinister depths of the privileged tech elite.