 
A$AP Rocky Embraces Sweet Chaos in Home Video to Celebrate Son Riot's 1st Birthday
Instagram
Celebrity

Marking the first birthday of her second son Riot Rose Mayers, whom he shares with Rihanna, the rapper shares never-before-seen photos and footage of his cute moments with his kids at home.

  • Aug 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - A$AP Rocky has shared some home videos documenting his domesticated life as a father of two. In celebration of his second child Riot Rose Mayers' first birthday, the rapper has posted some new photos and videos of his sweet moments with his children.

On Thursday, August 1, the 35-year-old made use of his Instagram page to let out the never-before-seen images and clips. In the first slide, the "Sundress" rapper is featuring holding both Riot and his 2-year-old brother RZA while Rocky's sitting on a couch.

A clip shows Rihanna getting her younger son ready and putting clothes on him on a bed. Rocky is seen holding his son in the next clip and two snaps show Riot smiling and laughing while having a FaceTime with his father.

But not all of their moments are peaceful. Another clip seemingly taken by Rocky captures Riot chilling and lying down on the floor with a pacifier in his mouth while his elder brother is standing still and watching from across the room.

  Editors' Pick

In the caption, the Harlem native wrote, "HAPPY 1ST BIRTHDAY TO MY 2ND BORN SON RIOT ROSE MAYERS."

Rihanna has not posted a public tribute on her son Riot's 1st birthday, but the official Instagram account of her Savage X Fenty reacted to Rocky's post simply with a purple heart emoji. Others left gushing comments that read, "so precious" and "The sweetest thing I've seen all day !!!!"

Rocky confirmed he's in a relationship with Rihanna in 2021, after having known each other for years before. The couple welcomed their first child RZA Athelaston Mayers, named after the Wu-Tang Clan founder and leader RZA, in 2022. During her Super Bowl LVII halftime show in 2023, the Barbadian beauty revealed that she was pregnant with her second child.

In an interview with Interview magazine published in April, the Grammy Award-winning singer revealed that she is open to having more children. "I don't know what God wants, but I would go for more than two," she said. "I would try for my girl."

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
A$AP Rocky May Hit Back at Drake in New Album 'Don't Be Dumb'

A$AP Rocky May Hit Back at Drake in New Album 'Don't Be Dumb'

A$AP Rocky Unveils Details of Long-Awaited Album 'Don't Be Dumb'

A$AP Rocky Unveils Details of Long-Awaited Album 'Don't Be Dumb'

A$AP Rocky Embraces Fatherhood in Bottega Veneta's Father's Day Campaign With Sons

A$AP Rocky Embraces Fatherhood in Bottega Veneta's Father's Day Campaign With Sons

A$AP Rocky Enrages Fans After Postponing Launch of New Music for This Reason

A$AP Rocky Enrages Fans After Postponing Launch of New Music for This Reason

Latest News
Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Leaves Little to Imagination During Solo Shopping Spree
  • Aug 02, 2024

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Leaves Little to Imagination During Solo Shopping Spree

A$AP Rocky Embraces Sweet Chaos in Home Video to Celebrate Son Riot's 1st Birthday
  • Aug 02, 2024

A$AP Rocky Embraces Sweet Chaos in Home Video to Celebrate Son Riot's 1st Birthday

Bethenny Frankel Fires Back at Critics of Her Beach Outfits
  • Aug 02, 2024

Bethenny Frankel Fires Back at Critics of Her Beach Outfits

Process Behind Kendrick Lamar's Drake Diss Tracks Revealed
  • Aug 02, 2024

Process Behind Kendrick Lamar's Drake Diss Tracks Revealed

Michelle Williams and Heath Ledger's Daughter Matilda Towers Over Mom in Rare Sighting
  • Aug 02, 2024

Michelle Williams and Heath Ledger's Daughter Matilda Towers Over Mom in Rare Sighting

Don Lemon Sues Elon Musk for Breach of Contract and Fraud
  • Aug 02, 2024

Don Lemon Sues Elon Musk for Breach of Contract and Fraud