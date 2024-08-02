A$AP Rocky Embraces Sweet Chaos in Home Video to Celebrate Son Riot's 1st Birthday

Instagram Celebrity

Marking the first birthday of her second son Riot Rose Mayers, whom he shares with Rihanna, the rapper shares never-before-seen photos and footage of his cute moments with his kids at home.

AceShowbiz - A$AP Rocky has shared some home videos documenting his domesticated life as a father of two. In celebration of his second child Riot Rose Mayers' first birthday, the rapper has posted some new photos and videos of his sweet moments with his children.

On Thursday, August 1, the 35-year-old made use of his Instagram page to let out the never-before-seen images and clips. In the first slide, the "Sundress" rapper is featuring holding both Riot and his 2-year-old brother RZA while Rocky's sitting on a couch.

A clip shows Rihanna getting her younger son ready and putting clothes on him on a bed. Rocky is seen holding his son in the next clip and two snaps show Riot smiling and laughing while having a FaceTime with his father.

But not all of their moments are peaceful. Another clip seemingly taken by Rocky captures Riot chilling and lying down on the floor with a pacifier in his mouth while his elder brother is standing still and watching from across the room.

In the caption, the Harlem native wrote, "HAPPY 1ST BIRTHDAY TO MY 2ND BORN SON RIOT ROSE MAYERS."

Rihanna has not posted a public tribute on her son Riot's 1st birthday, but the official Instagram account of her Savage X Fenty reacted to Rocky's post simply with a purple heart emoji. Others left gushing comments that read, "so precious" and "The sweetest thing I've seen all day !!!!"

Rocky confirmed he's in a relationship with Rihanna in 2021, after having known each other for years before. The couple welcomed their first child RZA Athelaston Mayers, named after the Wu-Tang Clan founder and leader RZA, in 2022. During her Super Bowl LVII halftime show in 2023, the Barbadian beauty revealed that she was pregnant with her second child.

In an interview with Interview magazine published in April, the Grammy Award-winning singer revealed that she is open to having more children. "I don't know what God wants, but I would go for more than two," she said. "I would try for my girl."