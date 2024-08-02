'Bill and Ted' Stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter Reunite for Broadway's 'Waiting for Godot'

Orion Pictures Movie

The iconic duo known for their roles as Bill and Ted, are set to reunite on Broadway in a new production of Samuel Beckett's 'Waiting for Godot', which is scheduled to open in fall 2025.

AceShowbiz - Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, the stars of the beloved "Bill & Ted" films, are joining forces once again to bring the existential classic "Waiting for Godot" to life on Broadway. The play, directed by Jamie Lloyd, will mark Reeves' Broadway debut and is scheduled to open in fall 2025.

Reeves and Winter will play the roles of Estragon and Vladimir, respectively, in the play that centers on two tramps awaiting the arrival of the mysterious Godot. Filled with vaudevillian humor amidst themes of existential despair, "Waiting for Godot" has been a Broadway staple, having been revived three times prior, most recently in 2013 with Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart.

Reeves is no stranger to the big screen, having starred in blockbusters such as the "Matrix" and "John Wick" franchises. He has also appeared in films like "Point Break", "Speed" and "Parenthood". Winter has made a name for himself both as an actor and a director, with notable works including documentaries such as "Showbiz Kids" and "The YouTube Effect."

Unlike Reeves, Winter has previous Broadway experience, having performed in productions of "The King & I" and "Peter Pan" in the 1970s. However, both actors expressed their excitement about the opportunity to work together again and bring Beckett's masterpiece to life on the stage.

According to Jamie Lloyd, the project was Reeves' idea, and he immediately recognized the actors' "instant chemistry and...friendship" as a valuable asset for the production. He believes their shared sense of humor will enhance the play's complexities and bring new life to the characters.

The production of "Waiting for Godot" promises to be a unique and unforgettable theatrical experience, uniting the iconic "Bill & Ted" duo with an award-winning director to tackle one of the greatest plays of all time.