 
Punkie Johnson Announces Departure from 'Saturday Night Live' After Four Seasons
NBC
TV

The comedian, known for her celebrity impressions and sharp wit, is leaving 'Saturday Night Live' after being a featured player and repertory cast member for four seasons.

  • Aug 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - Punkie Johnson, 39, shocked fans on Thursday, August 1st, when she announced that she will not be returning to "Saturday Night Live" for its 50th season. In a video posted to Instagram, Johnson explained that she made the announcement inadvertently during a stand-up comedy show in Brooklyn.

When an audience member asked about her plans for the upcoming season, Johnson replied honestly, "Oh, I ain't coming back." The comedian clarified that her departure is not due to any animosity.

"It's no bad blood, it's no bridges burned, it's no hard feelings," Johnson stated. "Bro, I love my people! I didn't think none of this was going to be a big deal."

Johnson expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to have been part of 'SNL,' calling it "a dream I didn't even know that I could achieve." She praised the institution as one of the most elite in comedy, and emphasized that she still considers her former castmates as family.

  Editors' Pick

"My time now has come to an end, and, um, Punkie outside now, y'all!" Johnson concluded.

Several 'SNL' cast members commented on Johnson's post, expressing their love and support. Ego Nwodim wrote, "Love you til the death of me Punkie!!!" while Heidi Gardner added, "punks for pres."

Johnson joined "SNL" as a featured player in 2020 and was promoted to repertory status in 2022. She has made a memorable impact with her celebrity impressions, including Queen Latifah, Ice Spice and Kamala Harris.

Johnson's departure comes shortly after Maya Rudolph's announcement that she will reprise her role as Vice President Kamala Harris on "SNL" ahead of the 2024 election. The show's 50th season is set to premiere on September 28.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Maya Rudolph to Reprise Kamala Harris Role on 'Saturday Night Live' for 2024 Election

Maya Rudolph to Reprise Kamala Harris Role on 'Saturday Night Live' for 2024 Election

Jason Reitman's 'Saturday Night Live' Movie Gets Official Title and Premiere Date

Jason Reitman's 'Saturday Night Live' Movie Gets Official Title and Premiere Date

'SNL' Comedian Bowen Yang Calls the Sketch Show 'the Cringiest Thing in Show Business'

'SNL' Comedian Bowen Yang Calls the Sketch Show 'the Cringiest Thing in Show Business'

Scarlett Johansson Found Colin Jost and Michael Che’s 'SNL' Joke Swap 'Brutal' and 'Painful'

Scarlett Johansson Found Colin Jost and Michael Che’s 'SNL' Joke Swap 'Brutal' and 'Painful'

Latest News
Channing Tatum Hosts Deadly Retreat in New 'Blink Twice' Trailer
  • Aug 02, 2024

Channing Tatum Hosts Deadly Retreat in New 'Blink Twice' Trailer

'Bill and Ted' Stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter Reunite for Broadway's 'Waiting for Godot'
  • Aug 02, 2024

'Bill and Ted' Stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter Reunite for Broadway's 'Waiting for Godot'

Ryan Phillippe Shares Thirst Traps Amid Rumors of Ex Reese Witherspoon Dating a Financer
  • Aug 02, 2024

Ryan Phillippe Shares Thirst Traps Amid Rumors of Ex Reese Witherspoon Dating a Financer

Punkie Johnson Announces Departure from 'Saturday Night Live' After Four Seasons
  • Aug 02, 2024

Punkie Johnson Announces Departure from 'Saturday Night Live' After Four Seasons

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Leaves Little to Imagination During Solo Shopping Spree
  • Aug 02, 2024

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Leaves Little to Imagination During Solo Shopping Spree

A$AP Rocky Embraces Sweet Chaos in Home Video to Celebrate Son Riot's 1st Birthday
  • Aug 02, 2024

A$AP Rocky Embraces Sweet Chaos in Home Video to Celebrate Son Riot's 1st Birthday