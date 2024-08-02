Punkie Johnson Announces Departure from 'Saturday Night Live' After Four Seasons

NBC TV

The comedian, known for her celebrity impressions and sharp wit, is leaving 'Saturday Night Live' after being a featured player and repertory cast member for four seasons.

AceShowbiz - Punkie Johnson, 39, shocked fans on Thursday, August 1st, when she announced that she will not be returning to "Saturday Night Live" for its 50th season. In a video posted to Instagram, Johnson explained that she made the announcement inadvertently during a stand-up comedy show in Brooklyn.

When an audience member asked about her plans for the upcoming season, Johnson replied honestly, "Oh, I ain't coming back." The comedian clarified that her departure is not due to any animosity.

"It's no bad blood, it's no bridges burned, it's no hard feelings," Johnson stated. "Bro, I love my people! I didn't think none of this was going to be a big deal."

Johnson expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to have been part of 'SNL,' calling it "a dream I didn't even know that I could achieve." She praised the institution as one of the most elite in comedy, and emphasized that she still considers her former castmates as family.

"My time now has come to an end, and, um, Punkie outside now, y'all!" Johnson concluded.

Several 'SNL' cast members commented on Johnson's post, expressing their love and support. Ego Nwodim wrote, "Love you til the death of me Punkie!!!" while Heidi Gardner added, "punks for pres."

Johnson joined "SNL" as a featured player in 2020 and was promoted to repertory status in 2022. She has made a memorable impact with her celebrity impressions, including Queen Latifah, Ice Spice and Kamala Harris.

Johnson's departure comes shortly after Maya Rudolph's announcement that she will reprise her role as Vice President Kamala Harris on "SNL" ahead of the 2024 election. The show's 50th season is set to premiere on September 28.