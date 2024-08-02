Michelle Williams and Heath Ledger's Daughter Matilda Towers Over Mom in Rare Sighting

Cover Images/Michael Stewart Celebrity

Despite rarely going out in public with her mother, the 18-year-old is caught on camera strolling around New York City with the former 'Dawson's Creek' star.

AceShowbiz - Matilda Ledger is growing up right before our eyes. Despite rarely going out in public with her mother, the daughter of Michelle Williams and late Heath Ledger spent time with the former "Dawson's Creek" star in New York City.

In a series of pictures that made their rounds online on Thursday, August 1, it could be seen that Matilda was out and about with Michelle two days prior. The mother and daughter duo were strolling around the Big Apple.

Matilda and Michelle were caught on camera walking close next to each other while holding hands. They appeared to be discussing where to go. The 18-year-old seemingly gave her mother a suggestion as she pointed her finger in another direction.

At one point, Matilda and Michelle stopped walking as they stood side-by-side. While the young lady was looking at the road, the actress apparently checked something on her smartphone, which she held with both of her hands.

During the rare outing, Matilda and Michelle looked in good spirits as they flashed their radiant big smiles in one of the snaps. Meanwhile, Matilda, who towered over her mother, showed a stern facial expression in other photos.

For the day out, Matilda opted to wear a casual ensemble. She donned a short-sleeved white shirt, which came with pink graphics on its front side, and a pair of loose long white pants that featured red lines on their sides. She kept her belongings in a big black bag that she carried on her shoulder.

Matilda completed the look with a pair of black Adidas sneakers, which had white stripes on them. She also put on a necklace, black bracelet and matching wrist watch. In addition, her long hair was let loose with her bangs parted to the side.

As for Michelle, the 43-year-old actress went with a vibrant outfit, including a long-sleeved yellow shirt dress that featured black patterns. The dress, which was short enough to expose her thighs, came with a V-neck design. She also rocked a green bag, a pair of brown sandals and black shades. Furthermore, she embraced her short blonde hair that was parted to the side.