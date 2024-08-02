 
Jeremy Renner Open to 'Avengers' Reunion After Robert Downey Jr.'s Shocking Doctor Doom Casting
Cover Images/KYLE ROVER/startraksphoto
Movie

The actor, who played Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, jokingly calls out his 'Avengers: Endgame' co-star as he reacts to the 'Iron Man' star's well-kept secret about his new role.

  • Aug 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - Jeremy Renner, who played Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was just as shocked as fans when he learned that Robert Downey Jr. would be playing Doctor Doom in the upcoming Avengers movies. During an interview with Us Weekly, Renner revealed that he had "no idea" about Downey's secret casting in "Avengers: Doomsday" (2026) and "Avengers: Secret Wars" (2027).

"This son of a b***h didn't say anything to me, and we're good friends," Renner said. Downey, who previously played Tony Stark/Iron Man for over a decade before sacrificing himself in "Avengers: Endgame" (2019), surprised fans at San Diego Comic-Con with the announcement that he would now be playing the villainous Victor von Doom.

After seeing the news online, Renner "started blowing up [Downey's] phone" in their original Avengers group chat, which also includes Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo. "I'm like, 'What's going on? Are you hiding this from us?' I don't know," Renner said.

  Editors' Pick

Despite his initial shock, Renner expressed excitement about Downey's casting. "That's exciting news, man. I'm really, really excited about it," he said.

When asked about his own potential return as Hawkeye in the new Avengers films, Renner remained vague but open to the idea. "I think it's going to be challenging to get everybody together," he said. "I think we'll probably be doing it. We'll have to figure it out. It's all brand new."

The Russo brothers, who directed "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame", will helm both "Avengers: Doomsday" and "Avengers: Secret Wars". The announcement of Downey's casting and the change in villainous focus, as Marvel Studios pivots away from Kang the Conqueror, has generated significant buzz among fans and created anticipation for the upcoming Avengers movies.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Jonathan Majors Reacts to 'Avengers 5' Replacing Kang With Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom

Jonathan Majors Reacts to 'Avengers 5' Replacing Kang With Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom

Robert Downey Jr. Demands Russo Brothers Directorship for Doctor Doom Role

Robert Downey Jr. Demands Russo Brothers Directorship for Doctor Doom Role

OG Marvel Stars Celebrate Robert Downey Jr.'s Return to MCU Despite Backlash

OG Marvel Stars Celebrate Robert Downey Jr.'s Return to MCU Despite Backlash

Comic-Con 2024: Robert Downey Jr. Set to Play Doctor Doom in 'Avengers: Doomsday' and 'Secret War'

Comic-Con 2024: Robert Downey Jr. Set to Play Doctor Doom in 'Avengers: Doomsday' and 'Secret War'

Latest News
Jeremy Renner Open to 'Avengers' Reunion After Robert Downey Jr.'s Shocking Doctor Doom Casting
  • Aug 02, 2024

Jeremy Renner Open to 'Avengers' Reunion After Robert Downey Jr.'s Shocking Doctor Doom Casting

LeToya Luckett's Ex-Husband Subtly Shades Her After She Confirmed Third Marriage
  • Aug 02, 2024

LeToya Luckett's Ex-Husband Subtly Shades Her After She Confirmed Third Marriage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Raise Awareness About Signs of Possible Suicide in New Interview
  • Aug 02, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Raise Awareness About Signs of Possible Suicide in New Interview

50 Cent Mourns the Loss of His Grandfather With Heartfelt Tribute
  • Aug 02, 2024

50 Cent Mourns the Loss of His Grandfather With Heartfelt Tribute

Top 10 Wardrobe Essentials for Working From Home
  • Aug 02, 2024

Top 10 Wardrobe Essentials for Working From Home

Reese Witherspoon and Oliver Haarmann Are 'Friends' Despite Romance Speculation
  • Aug 02, 2024

Reese Witherspoon and Oliver Haarmann Are 'Friends' Despite Romance Speculation