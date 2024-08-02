Jeremy Renner Open to 'Avengers' Reunion After Robert Downey Jr.'s Shocking Doctor Doom Casting

Cover Images/KYLE ROVER/startraksphoto Movie

The actor, who played Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, jokingly calls out his 'Avengers: Endgame' co-star as he reacts to the 'Iron Man' star's well-kept secret about his new role.

AceShowbiz - Jeremy Renner, who played Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was just as shocked as fans when he learned that Robert Downey Jr. would be playing Doctor Doom in the upcoming Avengers movies. During an interview with Us Weekly, Renner revealed that he had "no idea" about Downey's secret casting in "Avengers: Doomsday" (2026) and "Avengers: Secret Wars" (2027).

"This son of a b***h didn't say anything to me, and we're good friends," Renner said. Downey, who previously played Tony Stark/Iron Man for over a decade before sacrificing himself in "Avengers: Endgame" (2019), surprised fans at San Diego Comic-Con with the announcement that he would now be playing the villainous Victor von Doom.

After seeing the news online, Renner "started blowing up [Downey's] phone" in their original Avengers group chat, which also includes Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo. "I'm like, 'What's going on? Are you hiding this from us?' I don't know," Renner said.

Despite his initial shock, Renner expressed excitement about Downey's casting. "That's exciting news, man. I'm really, really excited about it," he said.

When asked about his own potential return as Hawkeye in the new Avengers films, Renner remained vague but open to the idea. "I think it's going to be challenging to get everybody together," he said. "I think we'll probably be doing it. We'll have to figure it out. It's all brand new."

The Russo brothers, who directed "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame", will helm both "Avengers: Doomsday" and "Avengers: Secret Wars". The announcement of Downey's casting and the change in villainous focus, as Marvel Studios pivots away from Kang the Conqueror, has generated significant buzz among fans and created anticipation for the upcoming Avengers movies.