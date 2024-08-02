Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Raise Awareness About Signs of Possible Suicide in New Interview

Cover Images/Dutch Press Photo TV

The upcoming sit-down for 'CBS Sunday Morning' marks the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first joint interview following their bombshell sit-down with Oprah Winfrey back in 2021.

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have joined forces for a new televised interview. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will have a sit-down with "CBS Sunday Morning" host Jane Pauley that will be released on Sunday, August 4.

During the interview, Harry and Meghan reportedly will steer clear from addressing royal family drama. Instead, the couple, who shares son Prince Archie and daughter Princess Lilibet together, will discuss the importance of parents being the "first responders" for their kids amid the social media crisis.

"All you want to do as parents is protect them. And so as we can see what's happening in the online space, we know that there's a lot of work to be done there," Meghan shared in a sneak peek video of the episode. "We're just happy to be able to be a part of a change for good."

Harry echoed the sentiment as he added, "At this point, we've got to the stage where almost every parent needs to be a first responder. And even the best first responders in the world wouldn't be able to tell the signs of possible suicide. That is the terrifying piece of this."

Of the interview, a CBS spokesperson told Page Six, "The Duke and Duchess sat down with 'CBS Sunday Morning' host Jane Pauley last week for an exclusive interview to introduce a program aimed at supporting parents whose children have been impacted by online harm. Jane also spoke with parents participating in the pilot program who described how it has helped their healing process."

The upcoming interview for "CBS Sunday Morning" marks Harry and Meghan's first joint interview following their bombshell sit-down with Oprah Winfrey back in 2021. At the time, the 39-year-old prince and the former "Suits" star spilled their rift with the British royal family. The couple additionally made shocking claims that a senior royal member made a racist comment on their son Archie's skin color.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).