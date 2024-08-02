 
Lala Kent Embraces Pregnancy With Style During Spa Trip
The 'Vanderpump Rules' star and expecting mother, who previously revealed a health scare on her podcast, has been enjoying the joys and challenges of pregnancy.

  • Aug 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - Lala Kent indulged in self-care at a spa in Los Angeles, showcasing her baby bump in a skintight blue leotard. Accessorized with black sunglasses, gold earrings, and white sneakers, Kent looked chic and radiant.

Recently, Kent opened up about a "terrifying" health scare she experienced during her baby shower last month. She described experiencing numbness in her limbs, shortness of breath, and difficulty moving. Despite her initial fears, Kent eventually felt better after positioning herself differently and consulting with her doctor. She was advised to rest and avoid overexertion during the day.

Despite the health scare, Kent remains optimistic and prepares for the arrival of her second daughter in September. She announced her pregnancy in March after using a sperm donor and plans to co-parent with her mother Lisa. Kent also confirmed that she is in early talks to join the "Vanderpump Rules" spin-off "The Valley".

In another update, Kent shared her pregnancy journey and posed nude to document her growing baby bump at 34.5 weeks. She expressed her excitement about having another daughter and praised the power of women's bodies. Kent also shared photos of her three-year-old daughter Ocean getting ready for her first day of preschool.

