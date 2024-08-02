 
Offset Appears Unfazed by Cardi B Divorce and Pregnancy
Cover Images/Sara De Boer
Celebrity

Cardi B, the renowned rapper, has filed for divorce from her husband shortly before revealing her pregnancy with their third child, unveiling her growing bump in a series of stunning photos.

  • Aug 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - On Thursday, August 1, Cardi B took to Instagram to announce that she is expecting a third child. In heartwarming photos, she showcased her baby bump while wearing a luxurious red gown and fur coat. "With every ending comes a new beginning!" she wrote in the caption, expressing gratitude for her unborn child.

Hours after the pregnancy was revealed, Page Six reported that Cardi B had filed for divorce from Offset, citing irreconcilable differences. A representative for the rapper stated that "it has been a long time coming and is amicable." According to sources close to the couple, the divorce is primarily due to their growing apart.

Cardi B and Offset have been married since 2017 and share two children together: Kulture, 6, and Wave, 2. Offset has three additional children from previous relationships.

  Editors' Pick

The divorce filing marks the second time Cardi B has attempted to end her marriage with Offset. She had previously filed for divorce in 2020 but withdrew the petition a few months later. However, she has recently confirmed that they were separated during an Instagram Live session.

Fans were left speculating about the status of Cardi B and Offset's relationship after an Instagram photo surfaced of Offset with his ex-partner at a casino. However, he has denied cheating allegations.

Amidst the divorce news, Cardi B remains focused on her pregnancy. She expressed her excitement about welcoming a third child, stating that it has "reminded me that I can have it all" and "it's worth it to push through."

While Cardi B has not directly commented on the divorce, Offset has shared a brief video on his Instagram Story. Despite the personal chaos, he appears unfazed, vibing to music in the back of a car. Social media users, however, are intrigued by this seemingly indifferent response.

