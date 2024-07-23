Logan Paul's Fiancee Nina Agdal Flaunts Baby Bump While Enjoying Beach Vacation

Instagram Celebrity

The 32-year-old Danish model, who is pregnant with Logan's baby, makes use of her Instagram account to share a slew of photos of her enjoying a beach getaway alongside the YouTuber.

AceShowbiz - Nina Agdal showed pregnancy glowing in a new Instagram post. On Monday, July 22, the 32-year-old Danish model took to her Instagram account to share a slew of photos of her enjoying a beach getaway.

One snap saw Nina flaunting her growing baby bump. The catwalk beauty was seen resting her hands on it while standing on a rocky cliff overlooking the sea. A picture also featured Nina taking a selfie with Logan, who went shirtless. "Beach and babe and baby and belly," Nina wrote in the caption.

Fans quickly left gushing comments underneath the post. "One thing's for sure, the baby is gonna be hilarious and entertain us all one day final stretch!" one commented. "Happy for you Mama you look amazing!" someone noted.

A fan added, "So excited for you!!!!" Some others flooded the comments section by calling Nina, who used to date Leonardo DiCaprio in 2016 and 2017, "beautiful."

The couple broke their baby news in April. "Another Paul coming this Fall @ninaagdal," Paul wrote in an Instagram post on April 15 alongside pictures of himself and Agdal standing in front of a cherry blossom tree and flower garden. One of the snaps saw them kissing while Logan showed several ultrasound images to the camera.

They later held a wrestling match to reveal their baby's gender. The event, which was attended by family and friends, revealed that the pair are expecting a baby girl.

Nina and Logan announced their engagement in July 2023. In a joint Instagram post, the couple shared a carousel of photos showing the YouTuber getting on one knee to propose to the model in Lake Como, Italy. "Engaged to my best friend," they wrote in the caption.