Tobey Maguire Packs on PDA With Model Babette Strijbos Despite Huge Age Gap

The leading man in 'Spider-Man' is not shy to show his affection towards the 24-year-old blonde beauty as they are caught on camera locking lips at a beach in Sardinia.

Aug 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - Tobey Maguire may have a new girlfriend following his split from Jennifer Meyer. The leading man in "Spider-Man" appeared to have confirmed his relationship with Babette Strijbos with a PDA-filled outing despite their age gap.

In a series of pictures that were published by DailyMail on Thursday, August 1, it could be seen that the 49-year-old actor was out and about with Babette in Sardinia, Italy. The two of them were spending time together at a beach on the island.

Tobey and Babette were not shy to show their affection towards each other. Some of the photos captured the actor and the model sharing a passionate kiss while dipping their bodies in the water. While his face was not seen, she was pictured closing her eyes, smiling and wrapping her arms around him as they kissed on the lips.

Throughout the romantic beach day out, Tobey and Babette looked smitten with one another. At one point, the actor was photographed looking at the 24-year-old blonde beauty while she was adoringly gazing at him.

Before getting in the water, Tobey and Babette soaked up the sun on some lounging chairs on the side of the beach. They appeared to have had a nice conversation while relaxing. They were also spotted smiling from ear-to-ear when they walked to the water.

For the romantic outing on the sunny day, Tobey went shirtless after ditching his white top. Going barefoot, he sported a pair of navy blue shorts, which came with colorful flower patterns all over them, black shades and a necklace.

As for Babette, the model looked stunning in a strapless brown knitted bra top after taking off her striped shirt dress. She also donned a pair of brown undies and a necklace. In addition, she styled her long blonde tresses in a high bun before later letting them loose.

The PDA-filled day out came after Tobey was caught on camera with a mystery woman. On July 29, pictures highlighting the actor and the unidentified beauty on a yacht circulated online. In the snaps, he was seen enjoying a boat ride with her.