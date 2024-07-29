Tobey Maguire Enjoys Boat Ride Around Saint-Tropez With Mystery Woman

Cover Images/BauerGriffin Celebrity

The leading man in the 'Spider-Man' movie star has been spotted soaking up the sun and enjoying the company of a beautiful woman on a yacht in the South of France.

AceShowbiz - Tobey Maguire was photographed on a yacht off the coast of St. Tropez with a young woman in a black bikini. The woman bears a resemblance to model Lily Chee, 20, who has been spotted with Maguire in the past. Maguire's ex-wife, Jennifer Meyer, has denied rumors of a romantic relationship between Maguire and Chee.

The 49-year-old "Spider-Man" actor, Maguire, has been repeatedly seen in the company of the younger, bikini-clad woman. The two were first spotted together during Michael Rubin's star-studded 4th of July party in New York, sparking rumors of a possible summer romance. Following the party, Maguire's ex-wife, Jennifer Meyer, defended him against online criticism, clarifying that he and Chee were not dating and were simply friends.

Making use of Instagram, the 47-year-old claimed that he was simply "kindly helping" Lily to her car. She explained, "I don't usually respond to such nonsense, but he was being a good guy," adding that her ex-husband is "as good of a guy as it gets."

Neither Maguire nor Chee have publicly addressed the dating rumors. However, sources have stated that Maguire and Chee "aren't seriously dating but have been hanging out." They were introduced by nightclub impresario Richie Akiva and mutual friends, suggesting the relationship is currently casual.