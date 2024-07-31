Tobey Maguire Enjoys Jet Ski Ride With Leonardo DiCaprio's GF Vittoria Ceretti in Italy

Cover Images/Instagram/Faye's Vision Celebrity

While the supermodel joins the 'Spider-Man' actor for a fun jet ski ride, the 'Shutter Island' actor is caught on camera soaking up the sun alone and lying down on a yacht.

AceShowbiz - Tobey Maguire has joined Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti for a summer getaway. While hanging out together in Italy, the "Spider-Man" actor enjoyed a jet ski ride with the "Shutter Island" actor's model girlfriend.

In a series of pictures that made their rounds online on Tuesday, July 30, it could be seen that Tobey, Leonardo and Vittoria spent time together on a yacht in the European country. Making the most out of the vacation, Tobey, who covered his hair with a hat and sported a pair of floral-patterned shorts, decided to take Vittoria on a fun jet ski ride.

Tobey was photographed sitting down on a black-and-blue jet ski while Vittoria was behind him. At one point, he was paying attention to an unidentified man, who seemingly was giving him some instructions on how to ride the water vehicle. The two apparently had a blast during the ride as they flashed their radiant big smiles in one of the photos.

In the meantime, Leonardo was spotted taking time to himself on the yacht. The actor strolled around the luxury vehicle. He was also seen lying down on a lounging chair alone after ditching his top. He looked relaxed while soaking up the sun.

Another picture, meanwhile, saw Vittoria approaching Leonardo. She was pictured chilling next to him, who was still lying down. The perfect pair appeared to have had a nice conversation as the model adoringly gazed at her boyfriend.

For the outing on the sunny day, Leonardo went with a casual ensemble, including a short-sleeved black tee. The 49-year-old actor completed the look with a pair of shorts, clear glasses and a beige hat. After taking off his cap, his shoulder-length hair was styled in a slick back hairdo.

In contrast, Vittoria flaunted her stunning figure in a vibrant outfit. She opted to wear a blue bra top that came with white flower graphics and yellow straps. She also donned a pair of matching undies that featured knots on their sides. She accessorized herself with a pair of simple earrings, black sunglasses and a necklace. In addition, her long tresses were styled in a bun.

Tobey and Leonardo have been friends since way back. In the 1990s, the voice actor of "The Boss Baby" and the "Don't Look Up" actor "led a group of men about town famously dubbed the 'P***y Posse' in New York magazine." They also worked together in a 2013 movie titled "The Great Gatsby".