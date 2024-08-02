Tori Spelling Says Her Kids' College Tuition May Make Her Go Into Adult Business

Instagram Celebrity

The former 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star's contemplation leaves her 'misSPELLING' podcast guest William Shatner confused and curious about an adult-only platform she mentions.

Aug 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - Tori Spelling knows the cost to raise kids these days is no joke, but she is willing to do anything to provide for her family. In the latest episode of her "misSPELLING" podcast, the mother of five discussed the cost of college tuition with her guest William Shatner and joked that she may need to join an adult-only platform to afford her kids' college tuition.

During the chat in the episode that was released on Wednesday, July 31, William noted that Tori's kids will be headed for higher education in a few years. "So you've got numerous children going to school and university whence they will eventually go to, I'm here to tell you is inordinately, I mean, it's just crazy," the "Star Trek" star told the host.

Tori, who shares her five children Liam Aaron McDermott, 17, Stella Doreen, 16, Hattie Margaret, 12, Finn Davey, 11 and Beau Dean, 7, with ex Dean McDermott, jokingly responded, "I'm gonna have to go on OnlyFans in order to get them into college."

Tori's remark prompted her guest to ask her what OnlyFans is. Struggling to find the best words to explain it, the 51-year-old said, "How do you describe OnlyFans? So OnlyFans is a site I guess, originally, it was more women in the field - not sex workers - but along those lines, but now actresses do it."

The 93-year-old actor asked for more clarification. "When you say 'not sex workers, but along those lines,' they're either are [or] they're [not]," he said. "They're either putting out or they're not putting out. They're putting out, they're looking for sexual adventure?"

The "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum agreed with his assessment but noted that the OnlyFans has "transformed." She said, "There's comedians on and there's chefs on, and it's videos, and people pay. It's like, you could subscribe, but a lot of actresses do it now, and they show things."

She further explained, "So if you're on in a bikini or something revealing, if people subscribe and they pay more, they can get, like, a shot of you with your breast showing." William asked again, "Everything showing?" to which Tori responded, "If you want, if you choose."

As she went into more details about the payment method, Tory admitted that she subscribed to her pal Denise Richards' account under a false name and wound up spending around $400 in a two-day span. "I was just kind of fascinated by the whole OnlyFans, and I'm not gonna lie, I was like, 'Let me check it out - what does it entail?' " she confessed. "So I looked at it, and of course, it shows something, and unless you subscribe, you can't get it."

"So, of course, I subscribed under a fake name. It's riveting, because they're like, 'Hey, we might show you this in this shower.' And I just want to see. It's my friend. Like, 'Hey, how far is she going?' " the "Scary Movie 2" star further shared. "They say, allegedly, if you tip them, they get back to you faster. So, I was like, 'Hey, love what I'm seeing. Would love to see some more.' I ended up, in the course of two days, spending $400. I couldn't stop. So I kept tipping her - but I didn't want her to know it was me in the DMs."