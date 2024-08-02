Kendall Jenner 'Hysterically' Crying Herself to Sleep Due to Darker Side of Modelling Industry

Instagram Celebrity

The flashing lights, designer clothes, and jet-setting lifestyle may seem like a dream, but Kendall Jenner reveals the not-so-glamorous side to the modeling industry that often goes unnoticed.

AceShowbiz - Kendall Jenner, the 28-year-old reality TV star and acclaimed model, has been in the spotlight since she began her modeling career at the tender age of 14. Over the years, she has transitioned from commercial print ad campaigns to walking runways for top luxury designers. She was even named the world's highest-paid model by Forbes in 2017, beating Gisele Bundchen. Despite her success, Jenner is facing the challenges and loneliness she has faced in her career.

In a candid conversation with Emma Chamberlain on her podcast, "Anything Goes", Jenner reflected on her journey. "I'm not gonna sit here and say that I've had the toughest journey. I think I've been extremely fortunate," she acknowledged. "But I also have had my own set of challenges, whether it's [being] overworked or not getting a job that I would've really loved to get."

One of the most difficult aspects of her career has been the sense of isolation that comes with constant travel. "It is very lonely," Jenner admitted. "I've had really dark nights where I've been in random cities and just hysterically crying myself to sleep because I haven't been home in three months and I've been pretty much alone the entire time."

She further elaborated on the frustration of missing significant events at home due to her work commitments. "Or I'm on a job and something really crazy happens at home that I'd love to be there for and I'm being told I can't be. There's been a lot of definite moments where I'm like, 'What is going on, is this all worth it?'"

Despite these struggles, Jenner emphasized the blessings she has received through her career. "It really is a beautiful thing to be able to travel the world the way I have. I probably would've never traveled the way I have or the amount that I have had I not had this job. I've met a lot of amazing people," she reflected. "I feel very grateful for my experience."

Jenner has also been an advocate for mental health, aiming to create safe spaces for open conversations on the subject. She has struggled with anxiety since she was 7 and has been transparent about her ongoing battle with mental health issues.

"In my career right now I feel really stable, really hopeful. But I've had a tough two months. I haven't been myself, and my friends see it. I'm more sad than usual. I'm way more anxious than usual," she told Vogue in her summer 2024 cover story. "So I'm not going to sit here and act like everything's perfect. That's life - I'm always going to be in and out of those feelings."

For young people aspiring to step into the world of high fashion, Jenner's honest account serves as a reminder of both the glamorous and challenging facets of the industry. Her story sheds light on the importance of mental health and the realities that often lie behind Instagram-perfect photos.