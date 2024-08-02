'Yellowstone' Spinoff in the Works With Michelle Pfeiffer, Kurt Russell and Patrick J. Adams

Cover Images/Roger Wong/Vince Flores/Elizabeth Pa TV

Big names and high drama are on the horizon for the 'Yellowstone' franchise as it gears up for its latest spinoff, tentatively titled 'The Madison', bringing a fresh yet poignant storyline to the neo-Western saga.

AceShowbiz - Taylor Sheridan's acclaimed "Yellowstone" series is about to expand its universe once again with an intriguing new spinoff called "The Madison". Eyeing an impressive cast that includes the likes of Michelle Pfeiffer, Kurt Russell, and Patrick J. Adams, this series aims to capture the hearts of fans both old and new.

With production set to begin later this month in various locations that include Montana, New York, and Texas, the show is expected to premiere in 2025.

"The Madison" will follow the compelling story of wealthy matriarch Stacy Clyburn, portrayed by Michelle Pfeiffer, who is forced to uproot her family from New York City to Montana after the tragic deaths of her husband and brother-in-law in a plane crash.

As the narrative unfolds, viewers will see the Clyburn family's struggle to adapt to their new life while dealing with immeasurable loss. The core of the show's drama promises to be both emotionally gripping and engaging.

Kurt Russell and Patrick J. Adams are both in advanced talks to join the cast, though details about their respective roles are still under wraps. While it's unknown if Russell will be stepping into a role initially intended for Matthew McConaughey, it's clear that the ensemble cast will be a significant draw for audiences.

Beau Garrett, known for roles in "The Good Doctor" and "Firefly Lane", is also expected to join the already impressive lineup.

Fans of "Yellowstone" can mark their calendars for the concluding episodes of Season 5B, which will air starting November 10. These episodes will set the stage for "The Madison" and offer a seamless transition into the new series. The spinoff aims to explore new dimensions of the "Yellowstone" universe, continuing the legacy of the Dutton family while introducing fresh characters and new settings.

Patrick J. Adams, best known for his role in "Suits", is branching out in his career with this major role. He's also recently launched a "Suits" rewatch podcast with Sarah Rafferty, capitalizing on the series' streaming success on Netflix. Adams has other exciting projects lined up, including the Netflix limited series "Wayward" and the Fox anthology series "Accused", making him a versatile addition to "The Madison" cast.

As production gears up and casting finalizes, fans eagerly await more information about what promises to be another groundbreaking chapter in the "Yellowstone" saga.