 
Prince William and Prince Harry's Feud Is Not 'Irreparable'
AP
Celebrity

A source close to the feuding royal siblings shares insight into the state of the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex's relationship, which first went south in 2016.

  • Aug 1, 2024

AceShowbiz - There's still hope for Prince Harry and Prince William to repair their relationship. A source close to the feuding royal siblings shares insight into the state of the Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales' relationship.

In PEOPLE's cover story published on Wednesday, July 31, the source claims that Harry continues attempting to connect with his brother Prince William and father King Charles through texts, calls, and messages. Unfortunately, his efforts are to no avail as the calls, texts and messages are ignored.

It was also said that the monarch has stopped talking to Harry, with a friend of Harry telling the outlet, "He gets 'unavailable right now.' " The pal continued, "His calls go unanswered. He has tried to reach out about the King's health, but those calls go unanswered too."

The royal insider notes that the rift with Prince William is "very bad." However, the informant claims that it's not entirely "irreparable."

  Editors' Pick

The brothers' relationship first went south in 2016. At the time, it was said that William was against Harry’s relationship with his now-wife, Meghan Markle. Things get worse when Harry released a tell-all book "Spare", in which he revealed several of their altercations over the years.

The new report, meanwhile, came after Harry revealed that he's not ready to bring back his wife and his kids to his home country amid concern of his family's safety. "They pushed me too far," Harry said of press attention on ITV's documentary "Tabloids on Trial".

He additionally noted, "It got to a point where you're damned if you do and you're damned if you don't. But I don't think there's anybody in the world better suited and placed to be able to see this through than myself."

"It's still dangerous, and all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read," the father of two explained. "And whether it's a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me. It's one of the reasons why I won't bring my wife back to this country. There is more than enough attention on me and my wife anyway."

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Royal Family Expresses Condolences and Support After Southport Attack

Royal Family Expresses Condolences and Support After Southport Attack

Prince William Not Interested in Squashing Feud With Prince Harry

Prince William Not Interested in Squashing Feud With Prince Harry

Prince William's Staggering Annual Salary Revealed

Prince William's Staggering Annual Salary Revealed

Prince William and Prince George Offer Support to England Despite Loss at Euro Final

Prince William and Prince George Offer Support to England Despite Loss at Euro Final

Latest News
Brad Pitt 'Unable to Reach' Son Pax After 'Upsetting' E-Bike Crash
  • Aug 01, 2024

Brad Pitt 'Unable to Reach' Son Pax After 'Upsetting' E-Bike Crash

LeToya Luckett Confirms Third Wedding, Looks Stunning in Her Bridal Gown
  • Aug 01, 2024

LeToya Luckett Confirms Third Wedding, Looks Stunning in Her Bridal Gown

Top Protein-Rich Foods in Mediterranean Diet: Nutrient-Rich Favorites for a Healthy Lifestyle
  • Aug 01, 2024

Top Protein-Rich Foods in Mediterranean Diet: Nutrient-Rich Favorites for a Healthy Lifestyle

Ray J and Dr. Umar Engage in Heated Exchange Over Sukihana
  • Aug 01, 2024

Ray J and Dr. Umar Engage in Heated Exchange Over Sukihana

Solo Travel Experiences in Asia: Unforgettable Solo Journeys Await
  • Aug 01, 2024

Solo Travel Experiences in Asia: Unforgettable Solo Journeys Await

Prince William and Prince Harry's Feud Is Not 'Irreparable'
  • Aug 01, 2024

Prince William and Prince Harry's Feud Is Not 'Irreparable'