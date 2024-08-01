Prince William and Prince Harry's Feud Is Not 'Irreparable'

AP Celebrity

A source close to the feuding royal siblings shares insight into the state of the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex's relationship, which first went south in 2016.

Aug 1, 2024

AceShowbiz - There's still hope for Prince Harry and Prince William to repair their relationship. A source close to the feuding royal siblings shares insight into the state of the Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales' relationship.

In PEOPLE's cover story published on Wednesday, July 31, the source claims that Harry continues attempting to connect with his brother Prince William and father King Charles through texts, calls, and messages. Unfortunately, his efforts are to no avail as the calls, texts and messages are ignored.

It was also said that the monarch has stopped talking to Harry, with a friend of Harry telling the outlet, "He gets 'unavailable right now.' " The pal continued, "His calls go unanswered. He has tried to reach out about the King's health, but those calls go unanswered too."

The royal insider notes that the rift with Prince William is "very bad." However, the informant claims that it's not entirely "irreparable."

The brothers' relationship first went south in 2016. At the time, it was said that William was against Harry’s relationship with his now-wife, Meghan Markle. Things get worse when Harry released a tell-all book "Spare", in which he revealed several of their altercations over the years.

The new report, meanwhile, came after Harry revealed that he's not ready to bring back his wife and his kids to his home country amid concern of his family's safety. "They pushed me too far," Harry said of press attention on ITV's documentary "Tabloids on Trial".

He additionally noted, "It got to a point where you're damned if you do and you're damned if you don't. But I don't think there's anybody in the world better suited and placed to be able to see this through than myself."

"It's still dangerous, and all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read," the father of two explained. "And whether it's a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me. It's one of the reasons why I won't bring my wife back to this country. There is more than enough attention on me and my wife anyway."