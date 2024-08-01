Bianca Censori Stands Out in Surprisingly Modest Look During Outing With Kanye West's Kids

Cover Images/Seth Browarnik Celebrity

The Australian native opts out her usual racy style when she is running errands at Target in Beverly Hills alongside the rapper as well as his kids Saint and North, whom she shares with ex Kim Kardashian.

AceShowbiz - Bianca Censori went modest during a new outing with husband Kanye West and his kids. The Australian native surprisingly skipped her usual racy style when she was running errands at Target in Beverly Hills.

In photos obtained by TMZ from the family outing, the couple could be seen joined by Saint and North as well as their friends. Bianca stood out as she wore a cream-colored poncho while styling her dark hair in a messy, low bun.

Ye went color-coordinated with Bianca for the occasion. The "Vultures" rapper wore a baggy monochromatic sweatsuit combo for the outing.

It seemed like Bianca was left with no choice but to change her style due to Target's policy. The retailer reportedly has a "No Shirt, No Shoes, No Clothes, No Service" rule which was a huge hurdle for Bianca, who often made headlines for her barely-there fashion.

That aside, it seemed like Bianca spent the recent weeks bonding with Ye's kids. Earlier this week, the pair enjoyed a movie date with Ye's daughter North, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Kardashian. The trio was pictured stepping out to a Los Angeles movie theater to watch "Deadpool & Wolverine". Bianca showed that she's a cool stepmother as one snap saw the model wrapping up her arms around the 11-year-old girl.

For the family outing, Bianca donned a long-sleeved shirt, nude boyshorts, a beige hat and black lace-up heels, while North sported her favorite Raiders jersey with long, denim shorts, black socks and slides. The "Gold Digger" rapper, meanwhile, stepped out in his usual black hoodie with baggy pants and sunglasses.

This is not the first time Bianca and North spent time together. Earlier this month, the two were caught on camera spending quality time together while grabbing groceries in Japan.