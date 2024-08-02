Doja Cat Spotted Smoking a Cigarette One Year After Declaring She Was 'Nicotine Free'

Instagram Celebrity

Despite declaring that she was 'nicotine free' more than one year ago, the Grammy winner was photographed puffing on a cigarette outside of London's iconic Foyles bookstore recently.

On Tuesday, July 30 outing, the 28-year-old could be seen looking relaxed while smoking outside the building. She opted to go with casual outfit for the outing, by wearing a graphic Dior t-shirt with plaid brown and white shorts.

Doja finished off her look with knee-high black leather boots, a silver cross necklace and a small brown purse. She carried a black leather jacket over her arm.

This arrived after Doja opened up about smoking nicotine-free vapes with Interview Magazine back in April 2023. "I haven't smoked nicotine in like 10 weeks," she told the publication at the time.

"And then Elle just came out with a shoot where I'm smoking a cigarette, but it was when I was smoking," she added. "They've had these photos in this interview for a thousand years, and now people are like, 'Oh my God, she's smoking again.' But I don't smoke. I'm nicotine free."

"And I love nicotine free vapes. Any zero nicotine vape doesn't hit, it just feels like you're breathing and it's like, 'What is this?' It feels pointless. But this thing really feels… It hits, it has the same effect. I also got hypnotherapy," the singer/rapper further elaborated. "And it worked, like immediately. I did it and then just didn't smoke after that, forever."