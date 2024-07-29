Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Hugs Stepdaughter North During Movie Date

Cover Images/Instagram/Seth Browarnik Celebrity

The rapper, his Australian wife and his 11-year-old daughter North stepped out to a Los Angeles movie theater on Saturday, July 27, to watch 'Deadpool and Wolverine'.

Jul 29, 2024

AceShowbiz - Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori is seemingly getting along well with his eldest child North West. When going on a movie date over the weekend, the Yeezy architectural designer was photographed hugging the 11-year-old.

The married couple and North stepped out to a Los Angeles movie theater on Saturday, July 27, to watch "Deadpool & Wolverine". In one of the pictures surfacing online, the Australian model could be seen wrapping her arms around her stepdaughter.

For the family outing, Bianca wore a long-sleeved shirt, nude boyshorts, a beige hat and black lace-up heels. North, for her part, sported her favorite Raiders jersey with long, denim shorts, black socks and slides. Kanye, in the meantime, donned his usual black hoodie with baggy pants and sunglasses.

This is not the first time Bianca and North spent time together. Earlier this month, the two were caught on camera spending quality time together while grabbing groceries in Japan.

While Bianca hasn't been spotted with Ye's three other kids, she's on good terms with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. In March, the two women hung out at his "Vultures" listening party, standing side-by-side in a gated-off area of the venue.

Bianca and Ye got married in January 2024, just months after he and Kim finalized their divorce. Following their split, the former spouses tried to have a civil relationship as they are co-parenting their four kids. Ye, however, used to make it hard for "The Kardashians" star with his social media antics.

Despite the past tension between Ye and Kim due to his rants against her and her family online, the divorce reportedly didn't affect Ye's bond with the children. "All the kids are very bonded to Kanye and adore him despite what's going on," the insider told E! News. "Kim is doing a great job of not letting that change their relationship. Kanye will always be their dad and it won't change."