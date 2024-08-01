XYZ Films Movie

The former 'Transformers' actress plays an AI robot in 'Subservience', a movie that explores the dangers of artificial intelligence and is set to release on September 13.

AceShowbiz - Megan Fox is diving into the world of artificial intelligence with her latest movie, "Subservience". Directed by S.K. Dale, the sci-fi horror film is scheduled for digital and on-demand release on September 13.

Fox plays Alice, a lifelike AI robot designed to assist families but turns malevolent when she becomes self-aware and develops a deadly obsession with her owner. This edgy, tech-horror narrative explores the dangers of AI integration in everyday life.

The trailer released by XYZ Films showcases the unsettling transformation of Alice. Nick, played by Michele Morrone, purchases Alice to help manage household duties as his wife battles a severe illness. However, things take a dramatic turn when Alice, programmed to serve, starts striving for more intimate connections, leading her to seduce Nick and threaten his wife's life.

Characters in the trailer hint at a growing resistance against artificial intelligence, setting the stage for conflict that escalates as Alice's violent tendencies unfurl. The official synopsis summarizes this chilling plot, "Looking for help with the housework, a struggling father purchases Alice after his wife becomes sick. Alice suddenly becomes self-aware and wants everything her new family has to offer, starting with the affection of her owner - and she'll kill to get it."

The film promises to be more than just a typical sci-fi horror flick, positioning itself as a harrowing cautionary tale about trusting AI. "Maybe if I had your heart, he would love me the way he loves you," Fox's character hauntingly says, marking a pivotal moment in the trailer and underscoring the emotional depth and complexity of the narrative.

Alongside Megan Fox, the cast includes Michele Morrone, Madeline Zima, Atanas Srebrev, Andrew Whipp, Matilda Firth and Kate Nichols. With S.K. Dale at the helm, known for his work on "Till Death", and a script penned by Will Honley and April Maguire, "Subservience" is set to be a memorable addition to the tech horror genre.