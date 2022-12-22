Megan Fox to Play Deadly AI Robot in Horror Movie 'Subservience' Alongside Michele Morrone

Cover Images/BauerGriffin Movie

Upon learning the news, fans joke on social media that the 'Transformers' actress will leave her fiance Machine Gun Kelly for the Italian actor as he's 'way hotter.'

Dec 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - A new film starring Megan Fox is coming soon. The "Transformers" actress is set to star as a deadly AI robot in a new sci-fi thriller movie "Subservience" alongside "365 Days" actor Michele Morrone.

Megan confirmed the news by uploading a screenshot of Deadline's headline on her Instagram feed. " 'The film is about a struggling father (Morrone) who purchases a domestic SIM (Fox) to help care for his house and family until she gains awareness and turns deadly' a documentary," she captioned the post.

The news sent her fans into a frenzy, with many joking that Megan's fiance Machine Gun Kelly should be ready for anything that may happen. "Let's all say goodbye to MGK [laughing with tears emoji]," one person commented on her post. A second said, "Honestly mgk should be worried. That Italian man is [fire emoji]."

Another quipped, "Please megan REthink about it." Someone else joked, "If this happens I'm just waiting for the 'TMZ confirmed Megan fox spotted on secret getaway with Morrone after split with Kelly.' "

Others, meanwhile, praised both Megan and Michele. "I would watch these two, even if they were just sitting there playing chess for an hour," one person gushed, while another excited fan penned, "This is the duo we have all been waiting for!!!"

According to Deadline, the plot is about a struggling father, played by the Italian actor, who purchases a domestic AI robot helper, played by Megan, to help care for his house and family until the robot gains awareness and turns deadly.

"Subservience" is produced by "Angel Has Fallen" and "The Hitman's Bodyguard" producer Millennium Media. "Megan and Michele are perfect for this timely and provocative thriller. As Megan's third film with us, this high concept and topical subject makes for a cautionary tale of AI and the frighteningly real dangers that could rise," Millennium Media President Jeffrey Greenstein stated, "With the addition of the talented Michele to add an extra layer of spice as our leading man, we are excited to see leading lady Megan and S.K. team up again with Megan lending her acting talents to an incredibly layered character."

On the project, Megan will rejoin her "Till Death (2021)" director S.K. Dale, with a screenplay written by Will Honley ("Escape Room: Tournament of Champions") and April Maguire ("Lost Girls"). Production is due to start filming at the Bulgarian Nu Boyana Studio on January 7, 2023.

