Brittany Cartwright Receives Supports From Friends After Jax Taylor Enters Mental Health Facility

The Bravo star was seen spending time with friends following the news that her estranged husband, Jax Taylor, had checked himself into a mental health facility.

Aug 1, 2024

AceShowbiz - Brittany Cartwright was surrounded by friends following the news that her estranged husband, Jax Taylor, had entered an inpatient mental health treatment center. Page Six confirmed on Tuesday that Taylor, 45, had checked himself into a facility. The news came amid the former couple's separation, which was announced in February after nearly five years of marriage.

On Tuesday, Cartwright shared a smiling photo on her Instagram Story of herself with Scheana Shay and Marciano Brunette at Jax's Studio City, the bar owned by Taylor. The next day, she uploaded a stunning snapshot of herself in an orange dress while posing on a lush green lawn with a view of the water at sunset.

Cartwright also debuted her TikTok account on Wednesday, posting a video with her "The Valley" co-stars, Michelle Saniei Lally, Nia Sanchez, Janet Caperna and Jasmine Goode, as well as her girlfriend Melissa Marie. The group lip-synched to a song with lyrics that declared their return.

Meanwhile, Taylor shared his own post on Wednesday, addressing his decision to check into the facility. He posted a photo of himself holding and kissing his and Cartwright's 3-year-old son, Cruz, with the caption, "Trying to get better for you buddy, daddy loves you so much."

In June, Taylor had revealed on his and Cartwright's podcast that he was seeing a therapist to regulate his emotions. He expressed concerns about his anger issues and stated his desire to improve his behavior for his son.

Cartwright has not publicly commented on Taylor's mental health struggles or his decision to seek treatment. However, she previously revealed on the season finale of "The Valley" that she had left their home due to a "toxic" argument in which Taylor was allegedly being "mean as a snake" after a night of drinking.