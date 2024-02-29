 

DJ KhaledDJ Khaled Lands in Hot Water After Making Bodyguards Carry Him Over Petty Reasons

Cover Images/Seth Browarnik
The music producer previously shared a video of him being lifted by his bodyguards because he didn't want to 'mess up' his box-fresh Nike Air Jordan sneakers while walking over sand.

  • Feb 29, 2024

AceShowbiz - DJ Khaled's recent antics didn't sit well with most Internet users. After the musician shared a video of him being lifted by his bodyguards because he didn't want to "mess up" his Nike Air Jordan sneakers while walking over sand, Khaled was heavily slammed online.

"That's the stupidest thing I have seen!" one Instagram user said, "Get off your f**king high horse." Another added, "Lifting 400 [pounds] wasn't in the resume," while someone else said that "guards don't get paid enough for that."

Another user noted, "I have no respect for you! This is ridiculous that a grown oversized man would do this." A fifth chimed in, "He talks so much about god and behaves like this over a pair of shoes. Ridiculous!" Someone else added, "How about wear some damn sandals and put on the Jordans before walking on stage?"

On Monday, February 26, Khaled shared a video of him riding a buggy that took him to the stage at South Beach Wine and Food Festival in Miami. However, the music producer didn't want to walk on the sand as he said, "I don't want to get my Jordans dirty. Can I get everybody to help me?"

They were later carried by two towering men all the way to the vehicle. "Thank you, brothers. I appreciate it," Khaled told them. Once on the back of the truck, he stressed, "Can't mess up the Js."

In the caption, the "Wild Thoughts" hitmaker again teased his two new collaborations with Drake on his next album. He wrote, "When I say 2 (peace sign emoji) you say 2 (peace sign emoji) DRAKES. new album in the works. (sic)."

The shoes retail for $250. However, the resale value is likely to be well above that number, which is probably why Khaled didn't want to get them dirty.

Video: DJ Khaled Makes His Guards Carry Him So His Shoes Won't Get Dirty

DJ Khaled Pulled Over in Miami While Driving Golf Cart Shoeless

DJ Khaled Desperate for Daughter

DJ Khaled Gushes About Feeling 'Great and Vibrant' After Losing Over 20 Pounds From Playing Golf

