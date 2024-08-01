Salma Hayek Flaunts Youthful Look in Sizzling Outfit During Laid-Back Pool Day

Instagram Celebrity

While taking time for herself in a swimming pool during summer, the 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' actress looks much younger than her actual age, showing off her flawless skin.

AceShowbiz - Salma Hayek appeared much younger than her actual age in her new social media post. During a laid-back pool day, the "Magic Mike's Last Dance" actress flaunted her youthful look in a sizzling outfit.

On Wednesday, July 31, the 57-year-old actress offered social media users a glimpse of her fun activity during summer. Making use of her Instagram page, she treated her followers to a series of photos from her relaxing day.

In the pictures, it could be seen that Salma took time for herself at what appeared to be her mansion. She was photographed soaking up the sun and lying down on a white inflatable float in a huge swimming pool.

In one of the snaps, "The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard" actress even let Instagram users look at her flawless and glowing skin from up close. She appeared to have little to no wrinkles on her face despite seemingly ditching her makeup.

On the sunny day, Salma opted to wear a raunchy vibrant ensemble. The "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" voice actress showed off her stunning figure in a green bra top that came with two straps and small pink patterns all over it.

The actress completed the look with a pair of matching undies. She kept her accessories minimal by rocking only a ring. While going barefoot, she let loose her long dark-colored hair, which was wet from the water. Along with the never-before-seen photos, she simply wrote in the caption of the post, "Waiting for August. Esperando Agosto."

After sharing the pictures, Salma was showered with praise for her youthful appearance by many Instagram users. In the comments section, one in particular gushed, "57 years and still one of the hottest woman on earth," adding the earth emoji. It did not take long for the comment to receive more than one thousand likes.

Similarly, another exclaimed, "You simply do not age. The absolute finest wine." A third marveled, "Easily one of the most beautiful women on the Earth!" In the meantime, a fourth asked, "You are not getting older? You are still young.What is your beauty secret?"