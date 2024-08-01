Colin Jost to Host Amazon's 'Pop Culture Jeopardy!'

Cover Images/Ron Sachs/CNP TV

The Emmy-winning 'Saturday Night Live' star and writer is bringing his wit and charm to a new quiz show that promises to turn knowledge of movies, TV, music and more into the ultimate battleground.

AceShowbiz - Colin Jost is expanding his gig beyond the "Weekend Update" desk to host Prime Video's "Pop Culture Jeopardy!". The new spin-off, announced in May, will focus on categories ranging from movies and TV to music and Broadway.

Contestants will compete in teams of three, showcasing their expertise in topics like Alternative Rock, The Avengers, Broadway, MMA, Gen Z and Zendaya Coleman. Jost, a veteran "Saturday Night Live" writer who has co-anchored "Weekend Update" since 2014, expressed his excitement about the new role.

"Pop Culture Jeopardy!" marks the first time a "Jeopardy!" spin-off has been created exclusively for streaming. Sony Pictures Television, the studio behind the original show, is producing the new series.

Jost, known for his wry affability and pop culture fluency, is considered an ideal choice for the host. "Colin's sharp wit and intelligence epitomize 'Pop Culture Jeopardy!'," said Suzanne Prete, President of Game Shows at Sony Pictures Television. "He's smart and quick, and we know he'll be able to keep up with our contestants."

Lauren Anderson, head of brand and content innovation at Amazon MGM Studios, echoed this sentiment, "We're thrilled to welcome Colin as the host. His unique qualities make him the perfect fit for this new iteration of the beloved franchise."

"Pop Culture Jeopardy!" is expected to begin filming in August. Jost has recently expanded his duties beyond "SNL", including hosting the White House Correspondents Dinner and serving as an Olympic surfing correspondent in Tahiti.