Jonathan Majors Reacts to 'Avengers 5' Replacing Kang With Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom

Marvel Studios/Instagram Movie

Robert Downey Jr. returns to the MCU as Doctor Doom in 'Avengers: Doomsday', leaving Jonathan Majors 'heartbroken' as his Kang the Conqueror character is sidelined.

Aug 1, 2024

AceShowbiz - Jonathan Majors, who portrayed Kang the Conqueror in Marvel's "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" and "Loki", has expressed his disappointment over the studio's decision to replace his character with Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom in the upcoming Avengers films.

During Comic-Con, Marvel Studios announced that "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty", which was initially set to focus on Majors' villain, has been scrapped in favor of "Avengers: Doomsday", starring Downey Jr. as the villainous Doctor Doom.

"Yeah, heartbroken, of course," Majors told TMZ. "I love Kang. Doctor Doom is wicked, though."

Majors also pointed out the disparities in how he has been treated compared to other actors with legal troubles who have been allowed to continue working. Robert Downey Jr. and Ezra Miller, who have both faced criminal charges, have still been given opportunities to star in major films.

"I think it's fair that Mr. Downey is being and has been greeted with patience and curiosity and love, and that Mr. Miller has gotten the same treatment," Majors said. "And that they're being allowed to work their art and be creative at that level... I didn't really get that."

In December 2023, Majors was convicted of assault and harassment charges and fired by Marvel Studios, leading to a public outcry over his dismissal. However, he has since expressed his openness to returning to the MCU as Kang. "Hell yeah, I love [Kang]," Majors said. "If that's what the fans want, if that's what Marvel wants, let's roll. Hell yeah."