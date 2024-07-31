Miranda Lambert Puts Brendan McLoughlin in 'Doghouse' Following His Handsy Video With Another Woman

Cover Images/Media Punch/INSTARimages Celebrity

The 'New Strings' singer, who is 'constantly worried' about what her husband is up to when she's not around him, reportedly gives the former cop a warning.

AceShowbiz - Miranda Lambert has understandably become more wary in her marriage to Brendan McLoughlin following his viral handsy video. The country music star is reportedly losing her cool after being "humiliated" by her husband, who was caught flirting with a group of women at her bar in Nashville back in June.

"Miranda's stressed over her marriage and clearly taking it out on her fans. She's constantly worried about what Brendan's up to when her back is turned," a source tells In Touch on how the embarrassing incident has taken a toll on Miranda's state of mind. "So any little thing will trigger her temper."

"Miranda gave Brendan a piece of her mind," the source adds, "and a warning he'd better mind his behavior or else." While she's clearly upset, the "Bring Me Down" songstress is still trying to make things work with Brendan. "Miranda hasn't pulled the plug on her marriage, nor does she want to. But Brendan will be in the doghouse for a while," the source claims.

This update on Miranda and Brendan's marriage comes a little over a month after he was caught getting handsy with a mystery woman and Miranda's own bar, Casa Rosa. In the videos that went viral last month, he was seen dancing with a group of women at the bar.

The woman later defended their "innocent" and "friendly" interaction, insisting there was "no vibe whatsoever of anything other than friendly, innocent dancing and talking." She also denied any flirting or inappropriate behavior.

Proving that their relationship remains intact, Miranda later posted a new selfie with her husband on July 18. In the photo, the pair were all smiles as they posed together while attending an Austin FC match. "Tell me you're from Texas without telling me you're from Texas," she wrote in the caption.