DJ Barbara Butch Slammed for Filing Complaint Over Death Threats After Drag Queen 'Last Supper'

Butch made the announcement on her Instagram account Monday night by posting a statement from her attorney, Audrey Msellati, who said Butch has been “the target of an extremely violent campaign of cyber-harassment and defamation.”

Aug 1, 2024

AceShowbiz - French DJ and activist Barbara Butch said on Monday that she has filed several police reports after receiving death threats for her participation in an Olympics opening ceremony tableau that drew comparisons to Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper.” The Paris Prosecutor’s Office confirmed to Variety that a complaint for cyber-harassment was received and an official investigation has been launched.

“The national body in charge of combatting against online hate speech (PNLH) has appointed the central office in charge of fighting crimes against humanity and hate crimes (OCLCH) to conduct an investigation into the discriminating messages referring to the religion or sexual orientation that were addressed to her or posted online and flagged,” the Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement. “The facts could potentially qualify as abuse aggravated by discrimination, death threats and public incitement to attempt on the life or physical integrity of people.”

Msellati continued, “She has been threatened with death, torture and rape, and has also been the target of numerous antisemitic, homophobic, sexist and grossophobic insults. Barbara Butch condemns this vile hatred directed at her, what she represents and what she stands for. She is today filing several complaints against these acts, whether committed by French nationals or foreigners, and intends to prosecute anyone who tries to intimidate her in the future.”