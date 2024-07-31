Snoop Dogg Calls Dr. Dre 'Big Brother and Mentor' Amid 30-Year Friendship

Cover Images/Kelly A. Swift Celebrity

After decades of working together, the legendary rappers open up about their long-standing relationship, mentorship as well as their Gin & Juice cocktail brand.

AceShowbiz - After decades of working together, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre remain close both personally and professionally. In a recent interview with Capital XTRA, they discussed the deep bond they've forged over the years.

Snoop described Dre as his "big brother and mentor" who taught him the importance of professionalism and separating from the "hood" in business ventures. "He always had the attitude of 'I don't care about what I've made, it's all about what I'm about to make,' " Snoop said.

Dre also spoke highly of their collaboration, saying that it takes "a massive amount of trust" to hand over the reins to someone like Snoop and have him "trust me with his s**t."

Their friendship has extended beyond music, with the pair launching Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop, a ready-to-drink cocktail inspired by their 1994 song. This latest collaboration is the culmination of decades of working together, starting with Snoop's debut single "Deep Cover" in 1992, produced by Dre.

Snoop also mentioned how he enjoys the way Dre takes control when they work together, allowing him to "just be an artist, [he] can just be Snoop Dogg."

Dre confirmed this, explaining that Snoop "can take the passenger seat" when they're collaborating. "When we got there, this girl opened the door and she was beautiful," Dre recalled a hilarious blind date they went on. "I thought it was mine and it wasn't. Snoop pushed me out the way like, 'Nah, Cuz, that's me.' "