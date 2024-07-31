DDG Has Baby Halo Already Doing Sit Ups in Cute Video

Instagram Celebrity

The proud father is boasting about his 7-month-old son, whom he shares with his girlfriend Halle Bailey, starting 'early on working out' in a new Instagram clip.

AceShowbiz - DDG can't stop boasting about his first child Halo. Being a hands-on father, the YouTuber has often documented his time together with the infant and his latest Instagram update is nothing short of adorable as he showed off baby Halo's latest milestone.

On Tuesday, July 30, the 26-year-old made use of the photo-sharing platform to upload a video of his son already doing sit ups at seven months old. In the clip, Halo was lying in bed while wearing a pink onesie and a magenta pink bonnet on his head.

Filming themselves, DDG said that Halo has already "started early on working out." Acting as his son's personal trainer, he instructed the infant, "Give me a sit up," followed by baby Halo lifting his head and chest while his father held his legs.

"Give me one more, one more," DDG encouraged his son to do another sit up. "That's a crush. There we go," he praised his son after doing his second sit up.

Looking pleased despite baby Halo refusing to do it for a third time, DDG said, "It's okay. He did his best. He gave y'all two, men." He then joked, "We're going to work on five tomorrow."

When he thought Halo was going to do another sit up, the baby was cooing, which the father translated into, "I'm good." He then asked, "You're good?" followed by Halo murmuring what sounded like a reply, "yea." In the caption, DDG jokingly claimed, "son son finna have a 6 pack before his 1st birthday."

After seeing the video, many were left impressed by the progress that Halo has shown so far. "He'll be in college in September for the fall," one person joked. Another gushed, "Halo is the hardest working baby i know, baby was talking at 2 months, getting line ups at 5 months and now he working out."

A third claimed, "He already got a line up, he doing sit ups and tomorrow he's gonna be learning how to fix his own bottles." A fourth enthused, "that baby smart as hell cause what," and another agreed as commenting, "He really did 2 sit ups. This baby is a genius."

Some others loved the sweet interaction between DDG and his son. "He be having so much fun with his baby . Men take notes," someone raved. Another said of the rapper, "He loves being a dad, and I love that for him." Another fan weighed in, "He's a first time dad and he's a boy dad. He's just having fun and it's cute."

DDG, however, isn't always praised for the way he raises his son. Earlier this month, he was slammed for getting Halo a line up at six months old. Unfazed by the criticism, the Pontiac native clapped back in a video as saying, "People got something got to say because I got my son a line up at six months. Listen y'all, y'all worry 'bout your own kids. He came out of my balls. not yours. Worry about your own baby. Worry about your daddy. Why your daddy couldn't afford you a haircut? Let me be a happy dad."

He claimed that black people are "so used to black men being unpresent fathers" that seeing a "present father" inspires "bad" commentary. "Why we gotta bite each other? Why y'all always gotta say negative things about your own race? Instead, you should've just said the lining is crispy, cause it is, I know," the "Moonwalking in Calabasas" spitter said. He went on to tease his viewers that he was going to teach Halo "how to drive."