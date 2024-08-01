Travis Scott Expands 'Circus Maximus World Tour' in Australia, Adds Second Sydney Show

Instagram Music

The Houston-born rapper has announced an expansion of his 'Circus Maximus World Tour' in Australia, adding a second date at Sydney's Allianz Stadium due to overwhelming demand.

AceShowbiz - [c=Travis Scott (II), the global hip-hop superstar, has added a second show to the Australian leg of his "Circus Maximus World Tour". The diamond-certified, eight-time Grammy Award-nominated artist will now perform a double-header at Sydney's Allianz Stadium on Thursday, October 17, and Friday, October 18th.

The expansion in Australia follows the overwhelming demand for Scott's previously announced shows in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane. The rapper will also bring his "Circus Maximus Stadium Tour" to Auckland, New Zealand, on October 31st.

Scott's latest album, "UTOPIA," released on July 28, 2023, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, making it his third consecutive chart-topping album. The album's lead single, "ESCAPE PLAN", peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The North American leg of the "Circus Maximus World Tour" grossed $95.7 million across 44 dates, making it the highest-grossing rap tour of 2024. Scott also made history with a show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, where he became the first rapper to headline the venue in 2023.

Currently on the European and U.K. leg of his tour, Scott has grossed over $23.6 million with nearly 200,000 attendees across the first seven dates. His performance at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium drew over 48,500 fans and grossed more than $6.6 million, marking his largest headline show to date.

Tickets for the Australian and New Zealand leg of the tour will go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 2nd. Pre-sales for Travis Scott's My Live Nation members have commenced.