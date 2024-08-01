Anne Rice's 'Mayfair Witches' Adds New Cast Members for Season 2

AMC TV

The AMC series part of the Immortal Universe, which has begun production on its eight-episode second season, has added several new cast members to the upcoming season.

AceShowbiz - Anne Rice's "Mayfair Witches" is set to return to AMC in 2025 with an eight-episode second season, and it's already generating a lot of buzz. The show's producers have recently announced the addition of several familiar faces to the cast, promising to elevate the spellbinding drama to new heights. The evenly-balanced mix of seasoned actors and newcomers is poised to bring fresh energy into the mystical universe.

During San Diego Comic-Con, AMC revealed that Callan McAuliffe ("The Walking Dead"), Franka Potente ("Run Lola Run") and Ian Pirie ("Halo") will be joining the show. McAuliffe will portray Abel Mayfair, Potente takes on the role of Annamieke, and Pirie will depict Ian Mayfair. Although detailed character descriptions are scarce, these roles are sure to weave seamlessly into the brilliantly complex narrative.

Returning cast members, meanwhile, include Jack Huston as Lasher, Tongayi Chirisa as Ciprien Grieve, Harry Hamlin as Cortland Mayfair, and Alexandra Daddario reprising her role as Rowan Fielding.

Fans are also eagerly anticipating the performances of Ben Feldman as Sam "Lark" Larkin, Alyssa Jirrels as Moira Mayfair, Thora Birch as Gifford Mayfair, and Ted Levine as Julien Mayfair. Moira is set to be a particularly interesting character, as she is Rowan Fielding's cousin and a mind reader who holds a grudge against the family and Lasher for the death of her sister, Tessa.

The official synopsis for season 2 paints a vivid picture, "Based on Anne Rice's Lives of the 'Mayfair Witches', season 2 of 'Mayfair Witches' continues the journey of Rowan Mayfair (Daddario) after she has unwittingly given birth to the demon Lasher (Jack Huston). She is determined to understand what he has become - human or monster? - and to use him to fulfill her purpose as a healer, but when tragedy strikes, she must put aside her own desires and fight to protect her family."

Adding to the excitement, AMC has confirmed that a third series within the Anne Rice Immortal Universe is in active development. Written and executive produced by John Lee Hancock, this new series will revolve around the Talamasca, a secret organization devoted to studying supernatural entities and featured prominently in Rice's novels. "The beloved world created by Anne Rice continues to be a vast and exciting source of story and character for us to explore, develop and bring to life on screen," said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios.

As the Immortal Universe grows, the interconnected stories and complex characters from Anne Rice's iconic works will continue to captivate audiences. With "Mayfair Witches" ,"Interview With the Vampire" and now a third potential series on the horizon, fans have a lot to look forward to in the world of the supernatural.