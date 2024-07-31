Sofia Vergara and BF Justin Saliman Rock Matching Outfits for Romantic Ice Cream Date

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Griselda' star and her orthopedic surgeon boyfriend are currently embracing the beauty of Europe in a romantic getaway, captured in stunning photos and videos shared by the actress.

AceShowbiz - Sofia Vergara, 52, has been documenting her luxurious trip on Instagram, sharing glimpses of her delicious meals, quality time with loved ones, and her growing bond with Saliman. In a recent post, she captioned a photo with a red heart emoji, expressing her affection for her beau.

During their Italian retreat, the couple shared sweet moments dancing, dining and exploring historic sights. They even embarked on a horseback riding adventure, creating lasting memories with friends and family.

Saliman, an orthopedic surgeon, has joined Vergara in Monaco, where they've been spotted enjoying the local cuisine and exploring the region's cultural landmarks. Sofia has also shared a photo of Saliman relaxing in a casual white outfit, highlighting the couple's laid-back and affectionate nature.

Vergara and Saliman's relationship has received support from her close friend and fellow "America's Got Talent" judge, Heidi Klum, who described Saliman as "such a sweetheart" and expressed her happiness for Vergara.

Despite the joy of her vacation, Vergara has remained silent regarding recent statements from her ex-husband, Joe Manganiello, who refuted her claim that their divorce was caused by different views on having children. Manganiello has since moved on with actress Caitlin O'Connor.

Overall, Sofia Vergara continues to relish her time in Europe, surrounded by friends, family, and the love of Justin Saliman.