 
Bianca Censori Alters Her Fashion During Dinner Date With Kanye West Amid Backlash
Cover Images/Seth Browarnik
Celebrity

The Australian native, who has been facing criticism for her risque style, is seen rocking a new look while stepping out for dinner with her rapper husband.

  • Jul 31, 2024

AceShowbiz - Bianca Censori appeared to switch up her style during public outings amid relentless backlash. The Australian native was seen donning a chic bodysuit when stepping out for dinner with husband Kanye West.

In photos circulating online, Bianca opted for a white strapless bodysuit as she and her rapper husband headed to a fancy dinner at Stonehouse Restaurant in Santa Barbara, California. Bianca skipped pants, but she went relatively modest in semi-sheer white tights.

The Yeezy architectural designer completed her look with black high heels. As for her hair, she styled her short raven locks in her go-to sleek look.

Ye, on his part, rocked a white button-down shirt with short sleeves and a pair of black pants. The "Vultures" spitter paired the look with his signature sock-style shoes.

  Editors' Pick

The new outing came after the couple was seen enjoying a movie date with Ye's daughter North, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Kardashian. The trio was pictured stepping out to a Los Angeles movie theater on Saturday, July 27 to watch "Deadpool & Wolverine". Bianca and North appeared to bond well as one snap saw the model wrapping up her arms around the 11-year-old girl.

For the family outing, Bianca donned a long-sleeved shirt, nude boyshorts, a beige hat and black lace-up heels. North, meanwhile, sported her favorite Raiders jersey with long, denim shorts, black socks and slides. As for Ye, the "Gold Digger" rapper opted for his usual black hoodie with baggy pants and sunglasses.

Prior to that, Bianca caught flak for wearing skimpy outfits during public outings. "I don't get how Bianca Censori be wearing certain things and it's not considered public nudity," a naysayer wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"How is Bianca Censori not a registered offender atp? I'm not even a prude but ugh. Muting," another opined. Someone else, meanwhile, joked, "Bianca Censori needs some censori-ng."

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Hugs Stepdaughter North During Movie Date

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Hugs Stepdaughter North During Movie Date

Bianca Censori Rocks Another Showstopping Outfit During New Outing With Kanye West

Bianca Censori Rocks Another Showstopping Outfit During New Outing With Kanye West

Kanye West Pictured Hiding Scantily-Clad Wife Bianca Censori During L.A. Outing

Kanye West Pictured Hiding Scantily-Clad Wife Bianca Censori During L.A. Outing

Kanye West Accused of Illegal Sampling in New Copyright Lawsuit

Kanye West Accused of Illegal Sampling in New Copyright Lawsuit

Latest News
Blake Shelton Looks Proud as Gwen Stefani's Son Zuma Makes Stage Debut
  • Jul 31, 2024

Blake Shelton Looks Proud as Gwen Stefani's Son Zuma Makes Stage Debut

Princess Eugenie Celebrates Zara Tindall's Olympic Success
  • Jul 31, 2024

Princess Eugenie Celebrates Zara Tindall's Olympic Success

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Under Fire for Brandishing 'Idiot' Trump Mask at Concert
  • Jul 31, 2024

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Under Fire for Brandishing 'Idiot' Trump Mask at Concert

Bianca Censori Alters Her Fashion During Dinner Date With Kanye West Amid Backlash
  • Jul 31, 2024

Bianca Censori Alters Her Fashion During Dinner Date With Kanye West Amid Backlash

Chris Pratt Pens Heartfelt Tribute to Father-in-Law Arnold Schwarzenegger on 77th Birthday
  • Jul 31, 2024

Chris Pratt Pens Heartfelt Tribute to Father-in-Law Arnold Schwarzenegger on 77th Birthday

Maren Morris Shares Lyrics of New Song After Hinting at Bombshell Revelation in Upcoming EP
  • Jul 31, 2024

Maren Morris Shares Lyrics of New Song After Hinting at Bombshell Revelation in Upcoming EP