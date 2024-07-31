Bianca Censori Alters Her Fashion During Dinner Date With Kanye West Amid Backlash

Cover Images/Seth Browarnik Celebrity

The Australian native, who has been facing criticism for her risque style, is seen rocking a new look while stepping out for dinner with her rapper husband.

AceShowbiz - Bianca Censori appeared to switch up her style during public outings amid relentless backlash. The Australian native was seen donning a chic bodysuit when stepping out for dinner with husband Kanye West.

In photos circulating online, Bianca opted for a white strapless bodysuit as she and her rapper husband headed to a fancy dinner at Stonehouse Restaurant in Santa Barbara, California. Bianca skipped pants, but she went relatively modest in semi-sheer white tights.

The Yeezy architectural designer completed her look with black high heels. As for her hair, she styled her short raven locks in her go-to sleek look.

Ye, on his part, rocked a white button-down shirt with short sleeves and a pair of black pants. The "Vultures" spitter paired the look with his signature sock-style shoes.

The new outing came after the couple was seen enjoying a movie date with Ye's daughter North, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Kardashian. The trio was pictured stepping out to a Los Angeles movie theater on Saturday, July 27 to watch "Deadpool & Wolverine". Bianca and North appeared to bond well as one snap saw the model wrapping up her arms around the 11-year-old girl.

For the family outing, Bianca donned a long-sleeved shirt, nude boyshorts, a beige hat and black lace-up heels. North, meanwhile, sported her favorite Raiders jersey with long, denim shorts, black socks and slides. As for Ye, the "Gold Digger" rapper opted for his usual black hoodie with baggy pants and sunglasses.

Prior to that, Bianca caught flak for wearing skimpy outfits during public outings. "I don't get how Bianca Censori be wearing certain things and it's not considered public nudity," a naysayer wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"How is Bianca Censori not a registered offender atp? I'm not even a prude but ugh. Muting," another opined. Someone else, meanwhile, joked, "Bianca Censori needs some censori-ng."