PnB Rock's Fiancee Emotionally Shares Her Regrets About Tragic Shooting at Trial

Instagram Celebrity

The late rapper's fiancee Stephanie Sibounheuang provides chilling testimony in the murder trial, while the accused shooter has been deemed unfit for trial due to competency issues.

Jul 31, 2024

AceShowbiz - Stephanie Sibounheuang, the fiancee of slain hip-hop artist PnB Rock, took the stand on Tuesday in the Compton, California trial surrounding his death. She described the horrific events of September 12, 2022, when a masked gunman entered Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles and opened fire on the couple.

Sibounheuang testified that the shooter approached their table, demanding jewelry worth $500,000. She stated that he threatened to execute her if PnB Rock, whose real name was Rakim Allen, did not comply.

Allen, according to Sibounheuang, put his hands up in surrender and turned his attention to protecting her. He pushed her under a table as the gunman began shooting. Sibounheuang witnessed the shooter repeatedly shooting Allen and removing his jewelry.

Despite being distraught, Sibounheuang managed to call 911 and provide important information. Law enforcement has dismissed suggestions that her Instagram post revealing their location may have led to the shooting.

The trial revolves around defendants Freddie Trone and Tremont Jones, who were not in the restaurant at the time of the shooting. Trone is accused of sending his 17-year-old son into Roscoe's with a loaded gun. The son has been charged with murder as a juvenile but has been declared incompetent to stand trial. Jones has pleaded not guilty to robbery, conspiracy and other charges.

During her testimony, Sibounheuang revealed that Allen had a "bad feeling" about the restaurant that day, but he dismissed her concerns. She also expressed regret that he did not remove his jewelry before entering the parking lot.

The trial is ongoing and details of the shooting continue to emerge. Fans of PnB Rock and those concerned about gun violence await the outcome of the proceedings.