 
Kanye West Sells Gutted Malibu Mansion at a Loss After Slashing Price
Cover Images/BauerGriffin
Celebrity

After months of waiting, the controversial rapper has finally unloaded his unfinished Malibu mansion, which he purchased for over $57 million in December 2021.

  • Jul 31, 2024

AceShowbiz - Kanye West's Malibu estate has entered escrow after languishing on the market for some time. In April, West significantly reduced the asking price by $14 million, from the original $53 million. The final sale price remains undisclosed.

The 4,000-square-foot mansion features four bedrooms, five bathrooms, outdoor decks and stunning views of the Pacific Ocean. However, it has been gutted as part of a make-over that West never completed. The property lacks walls and is practically uninhabitable, requiring extensive renovations.

West enlisted the services of "Selling Sunset" star Jason Oppenheim to sell the property. Oppenheim promoted the mansion as a "blank canvas," highlighting its potential for a complete transformation.

  Editors' Pick

Despite the allure of a blank canvas, West's eccentric vision for the renovation process made the property less valuable. In a New Yorker profile in June, Tony Saxon, who spearheaded the project, recalled West's desire to create a "bomb shelter" and a "Batcave." However, Saxon later realized that West intended to live in the gutted mansion, without electricity or plumbing.

The buyer of the mansion will face a significant project, as the property remains in a dilapidated state. It is possible that West settled for a price even lower than his slashed asking price of $39 million.

West's reputation as a visionary has been tarnished by his recent behavior, which includes abandoning numerous projects. The unfinished Malibu mansion is a testament to West's erratic approach, leaving the buyer with the unenviable task of completing his artistic vision.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Bianca Censori Alters Her Fashion During Dinner Date With Kanye West Amid Backlash

Bianca Censori Alters Her Fashion During Dinner Date With Kanye West Amid Backlash

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Hugs Stepdaughter North During Movie Date

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Hugs Stepdaughter North During Movie Date

Bianca Censori Rocks Another Showstopping Outfit During New Outing With Kanye West

Bianca Censori Rocks Another Showstopping Outfit During New Outing With Kanye West

Kanye West Pictured Hiding Scantily-Clad Wife Bianca Censori During L.A. Outing

Kanye West Pictured Hiding Scantily-Clad Wife Bianca Censori During L.A. Outing

Latest News
Effective Ways to Enhance Resourcefulness in Adaptability
  • Jul 31, 2024

Effective Ways to Enhance Resourcefulness in Adaptability

Olivia Rodrigo Enjoys Nature in Sizzling Outfit Amid 'Guts World Tour'
  • Jul 31, 2024

Olivia Rodrigo Enjoys Nature in Sizzling Outfit Amid 'Guts World Tour'

The 1975 Sued Over Malaysia Good Vibes Festival Protest
  • Jul 31, 2024

The 1975 Sued Over Malaysia Good Vibes Festival Protest

Discover the Best Scenic Routes for Road Trips
  • Jul 31, 2024

Discover the Best Scenic Routes for Road Trips

Lindsay Lohan Celebrates 26 Years of 'The Parent Trap' with Heartfelt Post
  • Jul 31, 2024

Lindsay Lohan Celebrates 26 Years of 'The Parent Trap' with Heartfelt Post

Ultimate Protein Hair Mask for Thin Hair: Get Fuller Hair Now
  • Jul 31, 2024

Ultimate Protein Hair Mask for Thin Hair: Get Fuller Hair Now