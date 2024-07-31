Kanye West Sells Gutted Malibu Mansion at a Loss After Slashing Price

Cover Images/BauerGriffin Celebrity

After months of waiting, the controversial rapper has finally unloaded his unfinished Malibu mansion, which he purchased for over $57 million in December 2021.

AceShowbiz - Kanye West's Malibu estate has entered escrow after languishing on the market for some time. In April, West significantly reduced the asking price by $14 million, from the original $53 million. The final sale price remains undisclosed.

The 4,000-square-foot mansion features four bedrooms, five bathrooms, outdoor decks and stunning views of the Pacific Ocean. However, it has been gutted as part of a make-over that West never completed. The property lacks walls and is practically uninhabitable, requiring extensive renovations.

West enlisted the services of "Selling Sunset" star Jason Oppenheim to sell the property. Oppenheim promoted the mansion as a "blank canvas," highlighting its potential for a complete transformation.

Despite the allure of a blank canvas, West's eccentric vision for the renovation process made the property less valuable. In a New Yorker profile in June, Tony Saxon, who spearheaded the project, recalled West's desire to create a "bomb shelter" and a "Batcave." However, Saxon later realized that West intended to live in the gutted mansion, without electricity or plumbing.

The buyer of the mansion will face a significant project, as the property remains in a dilapidated state. It is possible that West settled for a price even lower than his slashed asking price of $39 million.

West's reputation as a visionary has been tarnished by his recent behavior, which includes abandoning numerous projects. The unfinished Malibu mansion is a testament to West's erratic approach, leaving the buyer with the unenviable task of completing his artistic vision.