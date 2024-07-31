 
Hollywood's 'White Dudes' Rally Behind Kamala Harris With $4 Million Zoom Fundraiser
Stars including Mark Hamill, Jeff Bridges and Joseph Gordon-Levitt participate in a virtual event to support Vice President Harris' presidential campaign, raising millions for her historic bid.

  • Jul 31, 2024

AceShowbiz - Hollywood's "White Dudes" are rallying around Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential campaign, with a star-studded Zoom fundraiser on Monday, July 29 raising over $4 million from nearly 190,000 participants.

"Star Wars" legend Mark Hamill joined Jeff Bridges, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and other celebrities on the call. Hamill recited his iconic line, "I'm Luke Skywalker, and I'm here to rescue you," to secure a $50,000 donation for Harris. He also urged attendees to register to vote, emphasizing its importance.

Jeff Bridges expressed his excitement about Harris' campaign and the transfer of power from former President Joe Biden. He lauded her championing of women's rights and environmental protection.

Gordon-Levitt criticized former President Donald Trump as a "con man" and emphasized Harris' ability to hold such individuals accountable.

Numerous politicians, including Pete Buttigieg and Bradley Whitford, also addressed the attendees, sharing their support for Harris and urging them to seize the moment. Josh Groban and Sean Astin expressed their excitement about the prospect of a qualified woman becoming president.

The fundraiser followed similar events targeting specific demographic groups, including black women, black men and white women. A "cat ladies for Harris" call is planned in response to comments by Trump's running mate, J.D. Vance.

The successful fundraising efforts come amidst Harris and Trump polling closely in crucial battleground states. The campaign's momentum was further boosted by an endorsement from the Republican mayor of Mesa, Arizona, and the release of a new television advertisement touting Harris' prosecutorial experience.

Vance's leaked audio recording, in which he admitted Harris could pose a significant threat to Trump, underscores her growing impact on the race.

