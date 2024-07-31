 
Sandra Bernhard Reflects on Lost Friendship with Madonna
During her appearance on Jesse Tyler Ferguson's podcast 'Dinner's On Me', the comedian shares her regrets about the end of her friendship with iconic singer Madonna.

  • Jul 31, 2024

AceShowbiz - Sandra Bernhard recently expressed her sadness about the dissolution of her friendship with Madonna in the 1980s. On Jesse Tyler Ferguson's podcast "Dinner's On Me", Bernhard reminisced about their "perfect time" when they were close pals and frequently appeared together, including their famous matching outfits on "Late Night with David Letterman".

By 1992, their bond had mysteriously evaporated, and rumors have circulated about the cause ever since. Bernhard has previously hinted that the media scrutiny and high visibility of their friendship became a strain on her.

"I didn't really like that level of visibility and having to work it constantly," she said. "I'm a very improvisational person...I don't like being tied down in having to be a certain way for my image."

Bernhard believes that she and Madonna could have remained friends, but that it was difficult for Madonna to maintain relationships with those who mirrored aspects of her own personality. "She doesn't really want somebody around who reflects too much of who she is," Bernhard said.

Fashion designer Isaac Mizrahi, a close friend of Bernhard's, has alleged that a love triangle involving Ingrid Casares, Madonna's one-time fling, contributed to the fallout. However, Bernhard has contested this version of events, saying that she didn't care about being part of Madonna's "Sex" book and that Madonna had an affair with Casares.

Despite their separation, Bernhard expressed regret about not being able to maintain their friendship. "There are times when I'm like, that really makes me sad," she said. "I mean, I could have."

