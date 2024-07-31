Maren Morris Shares Lyrics of New Song After Hinting at Bombshell Revelation in Upcoming EP

Instagram Music

Three days before launching her extended play titled 'Intermission', the 'My Church' hitmaker shares a photo featuring the lyrics of her unreleased song 'push me over'.

AceShowbiz - Maren Morris appeared to have made her fans happy with her recent social media post. Before launching her EP, "Intermission", the "My Church" hitmaker revealed the lyrics of her unreleased song titled "push me over".

On Tuesday, July 30, the 34-year-old country star and Grammy Award winner let social media users know what she discusses on the new track. Making use of her Instagram page, she uploaded a photo of note featuring the lyrics.

In the beginning of the song, Maren sings, "I've been waiting for a night like this/ West side, red lips/ We can test out my hypothesis/ Your hands, my hips/ Necklace rests just so, on your collarbone, makes me wanna know/ (How your perfume smells on me later)/ Can you take control, show me where to go, ain't been here before/ (Don't know what it is but I like the flavor)."

The "Middle" songstress goes on to sing, "Want you in my bed/ 'Cause I don't need no more friends/ The more that you come closer/ Want you to push me over/ Sittin' on the fence/ Feels good bеtween my legs/ The more that you comе closer/ Want you to push me over/ Push me, push me."

In the same post, Maren let out a photo in which she was lying down on a red sofa while closing both of her eyes. She rocked an all-black outfit, including a leather jacket. Along with the snaps, she wrote in the caption of the post, "push me over. intermission in 3 days…"

The post came one day after Maren hinted at making a bombshell revelation in her forthcoming extended play "Intermission". On Monday, July 29, she let out a video in which she talked about the EP. She said, "Calling this project Intermission was intentional. It's obviously a lyric at the end of the song 'Cut!' but it's also meaning that there's more to come," referring to her joint track with Julia Michaels.

Maren further explained, "It's a break in the act, and for me, it's definitely an act break and new chapter of my life, and I'm so ready to see what's on the other page. I just am so proud of this music. It wasn't easy to write because I'm going through a lot, and this is the diary of that."

"But it's also, like, the most fun music as well as the most heartbreaking," Maren, who revealed her sexuality months after filing for divorce from Ryan Hurd, continued. "Because I'm allowing myself to go there - 'cause I don't have to protect anyone anymore. It's just about my feelings. So, I hope you love it."